A Hollywood Producer Lists His $17.3 Million Malibu Equestrian Ranch

A movie producer’s equestrian estate just hit the market in Malibu. Listed for $17.3 million, the four-acre property off California’s scenic Pacific Coast Highway is being offered by James Veres, who brought 2005’s Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical to the big screen, starring Kristen Bell and Alan Cumming. Property records show that he paid $940,900 for the property in 1994, though the sun-soaked estate has been around for longer, having been completed in 1963.

Veners and his ex-wife, German actress Ursula Karven, are selling the home, which they once used as their primary home in the U.S., because they have both left the country, according to the Oppenheimer Group’s Emma Herman, who holds the listing. “This is the first time in 30 years this property is on the market,” she notes to Robb Report via email. Being walking distance to the beach is certainly appealing, and future owners also have the ability to expand the current house, Herman says.

The living room, with high-gloss wood floors, a fireplace and Pacific Ocean views.

Past the gated entry, a dirt road leads to the entrance of the modern five-bedroom house with geometric proportions accented by stone and contrasting steel features. Its boldness becomes softer across its nearly 3,500 square feet, with polished dark wood flooring beneath the exposed beams of the soaring whitewashed ceiling in the living room. A fireplace heats it up, next to a panel of wood-trimmed glass doors that let out onto a patio with a calming, over-the-foliage view of the Pacific Ocean.

A small island anchors the gourmet kitchen, alongside a gas-range stovetop and dual ovens. Elsewhere, spectacular views of the manicured grounds and the coastline come further into focus from the primary suite, which includes a comfy sitting area. Your horse friends, meanwhile, shack up in a 31-stall stable featured close by on the property.

Aerial view of the riding arena, which is complemented by a 31-stall stabling block.

The ranch’s additional horse-oriented amenities include multiple corrals and a riding arena, as well as a dressage ring. The property also provides direct access to Malibu’s popular Backbone Trail, where you can take in fresh air on the 67-mile course, which winds along a high ridge in the Santa Monica Mountains and leads to the Escondido waterfalls.

Prices for Malibu real estate has greatly risen over recent decades, with the median sales price clocking in at $3.5 million in 2024’s third quarter, real estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel reports. The figure is a whopping nine times the $397,500 median in Malibu for 1996’s third quarter.

