Hollywood star Hugh Jackman asks for help in search for missing SC Broadway dancer

A Hollywood star has joined in the efforts to search for missing Broadway dancer and Columbia native Zelig Williams.

“Please … if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams please reach out to your local authorities,” actor Hugh Jackman wrote in an Instagram story on Thursday. “Zelig we love you and are praying for your safe return.”

Jackman’s message amplified the search and got the attention of national news.

“It’s my only child,” Kathy Williams, Williams’ mother, told “Good Morning America.” “That’s why I want him home with me.”

Jackman posted about Williams again on Saturday.

Zelig Williams was reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Williams, 28, was reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 5.

Williams, a 2014 graduate of Dreher High School, has performed on Broadway. He was a cast member of the popular show “Hamilton” in 2016 and appeared in the 2022 production of the Broadway performance of “MJ The Musical” in a variety of roles. He also traveled on Jackman’s world tour, “The Man,” as a vocalist and dancer in 2019.

He was last seen Oct. 3 at his home in the 400 block of Longwood Road in Columbia, the sheriff’s department said, between Bluff and Garners Ferry roads. Williams’ car was found near Congaree National Park in southern Richland County, about 12 miles from his home.

He has not been in contact with family or friends since he was last seen, which the sheriff’s department said is out of character.

The sheriff’s department said Williams has medical issues that require treatment and is in need of prescribed medicine.

Anyone who has seen Williams, or has information about him, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.