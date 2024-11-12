Hollywood star Luke Evans switches on Covent Garden Christmas lights

Welsh actor Luke Evans has turned on the Covent Garden Christmas lights in a festive event and described the area as “one of the most special places in London”.

The Beauty and the Beast star led the countdown pushing the button that illuminated the 55ft Norwegian Spruce Christmas Tree and Covent Garden’s Market Building on Tuesday evening.

The annual event aims to raise money for charity Save the Children, which Evans has been an ambassador for since 2016.

Evans was joined by singer and broadcaster, Myleene Klass, who has been an ambassador for the charity for more than a decade.

Luke Evans turned on the Christmas lights at Covent Garden illuminating the market (Jack Hall/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency moments after the switch on, Evans said: “Christmas in Covent Garden is very unique. It’s a very old part of London and we have these amazing markets that are covered over.

“I mean look at the size of the baubles. There’s not many other places in London where you see baubles that close up, shiny. It just feels to me the best bit of Christmas,”

The Dracula Untold star, who has lived in London for 29 years, said he visits Covent Garden every Christmas to experience the “buzz” during the festive period.

“I walk through these halls, the music is playing, have a mulled wine, look at the church and look at this beautiful tree. It gives me all the vibes, all the Christmas spirit I need at Christmas time,” he said.

“I think Covent Garden is one of the most special places in London. It has beautiful places to eat, wonderful markets, wonderful crafts and it’s a wonderful energy daytime and in the evenings. It’s surrounded by theatre land.

“There’s a buzz at Covent Garden is like nowhere else in London. But at Christmas, it’s something even more special. I love it here.”

The crowd then joined in a spirited rendition of Last Christmas, marking the official start of Covent Garden’s festive programme.

Luke Evans and Myleene Klass, who are ambassadors for Save the Children, took part in turning on the Christmas light at Covent Garden 2024 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Meanwhile, former Hear’Say member Klass told PA that turning on the Christmas lights at Covent Garden was a “pinch-me moment”.

“For me, Convent Garden is right at the heart of London. My first job was at the Drury Lane theatre, which is around the corner, so Covent Garden was a real stomping ground for me,” she said.

“It’s a really beautiful place to bring families because you’ve got the piazza here which is just so open and so full of history, it’s just one of the most perfect spots in London.

“So the fact I got to be a part of turning on the Christmas lights is a real pinch-me moment.”

She added that raising money for Save the Children is “incredible” for the public to know their donations are going to a good cause.

“It’s been incredible to see just where everybody’s money actually goes,” she said.

“As an ambassador and as a mum, I feel like we have a huge responsibility to make sure we deliver on that promise and make sure that children all around the world are supported and cared for.

“I feel really proud to be a part of that.”

More than 150,000 LED lights are believed to have been illuminated across the Covent Garden piazza and its surrounding streets for the festive period (Jack Hall/PA)

The musician and broadcaster hosted the event, which saw a live performance of Simply the Best from Tina! – The Tina Turner Musical and the cast of Mean Girls the Musical performed their rendition of Jingle Bell Rock.

Klass introduced a final festive treat from London’s International Gospel Choir, who kept the crowd moving with sing-along Christmas hits before welcoming Evans to the stage for the countdown.

More than 150,000 LED lights are believed to have been illuminated across the piazza and surrounding streets – with 30,000 LED lights sparkling atop the large Christmas tree.

Inside Covent Garden’s Market Building this year there are 40 gold bells with bows, 12 giant red baubles and eight spinning mirror balls.