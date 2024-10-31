Hollywood stars grow Wrexham empire with brewery

The Wrexham AFC owners have been praised for their work promoting the city [PA Media]

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have grown their Wrexham empire by adding a brewery to their ownership of the booming football club.

The famous pair have taken co-ownership of Wrexham Lager, which already sponsors Wrexham AFC and is said to be the oldest British lager brewery still in existence.

“Wrexham Lager has a 140-year-old recipe and a storied history and we’re excited to help write its next chapter," said the actors.

They joked that they had "learned a lot" from their football experience: “The connection between club and community, the intricacies of the offside rule and the occasional need for beer — especially after finance meetings."

Wrexham AFC have soared since Reynolds and McElhenney completed their takeover for £2m in February 2021.

They have gone from the National League - the fifth tier of football - back into the Football League, after a 15-year absence. They won promotion from League Two at the first attempt and now stand third in League One.

The club owners announced their latest acquisition in a YouTube video - where neither of them speak.

Instead, the pair communicated using telegraph keys, joking that the 1882 technology left them "literally speechless".

In a nod to the brewery's foundations, the caption read: "We're now proud co-owners of Wrexham Lager, brewed since 1882, which is why we're using 1882 technology."

Deadpool actor Reynolds, and producer and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star McElhenney have charted the club's progress in the Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham.

Now the pair are co-owners of Wrexham Lager [Wrexham Lager]

The pair were also honoured by Wrexham council with the freedom of the city in 2022.

James Wright, chief executive of Wrexham Lager Beer Co Ltd, said having them on board would be "huge" for the business as it embarks on international expansion.

Mark Roberts's family have owned and operated Wrexham Lager since 2011 [BBC]

He added: "They have been doing wonders for the town of Wrexham and strongly share our passion for once again seeing Wrexham Lager enjoyed in all the far-flung corners of the globe."

The investment was made by Red Dragon Ventures, a joint venture formed by Reynolds and McElhenney and the New York-based Allyn family.

The Roberts family, who have owned and operated the business since 2011, said they would maintain an active role within the business.