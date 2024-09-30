Kamala Harris’ L.A. Fundraiser Pulls In More Than $28 Million — Update

UPDATED: Hollywood figures made a big showing this afternoon as Vice President Kamala Harris made her first appearance at a Los Angeles fundraiser since becoming the Democratic nominee.

The downtown event raised more than $28 million, according to a campaign source.

More from Deadline

“Every four years we say this is the one. This here is the one,” Harris told the crowd at the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

She received three standing ovations during her nearly half-hour of remarks. That came when she mentioned her debate with Donald Trump, then when she pledged to sign legislation restoring Roe vs. Wade, and then when she told the crowd, “Let me be clear. We are going to win.”

Today’s gathering was a mix of big donors willing to pay almost $1 million to be there and those shelling out just $500, with price levels sold out as of this morning.

About 1,500 people were packed into a hotel ballroom for the event and seated around a simple stage with the Harris-Walz logo and a large blue curtain as the backdrop. As Deadline exclusively reported on September 28, Alanis Morissette and Halle Bailey were booked to perform at the event.

Among the speakers were Sterling K. Brown and Keegan-Michael Key.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime, for real,” Key said in remarks before Harris spoke.

Among the attendees were campaign co-chair Jeffery Katzenberg, Donna Langley, Stevie Wonder, Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba, Lily Tomlin and Watchmen boss and longtime Democratic donor Damon Lindelof and spouse Heidi. In a guest column for Deadline on July 3, Emmy winner Lindelof was the first major Hollywood donor to publicly call for President Joe Biden to step aside after his debate debacle with Donald Trump on June 27 on CNN. The ex-Lost showrunner was soon followed by the likes of Rob Reiner and George Clooney as donations dried up for the campaign.

Harris arrived at the hotel earlier in the afternoon, to attend a reception and photo line for high-dollar donors.

Also spotted in the ballroom were a smattering of agents and industry publicists, including Kristina Schake, Jeff Tobler, Alison Rou, Scott Rowe, Rita Cooper Lee, Michael Mand and Kelly Bush Novak, as well as attorneys including Gloria Allred. On the political side, figures such as former California Governor Gray Davis, Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA) and Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) were there. Padilla also spoke, as did House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA).

There also was heavy security, with attendees greeted by armed Secret Service agents.

Starting just after 2 p.m. PT, today’s fundraiser was expected to be a big draw, as Harris has yet to headline an event in her adopted hometown since launching her presidential run on July 21. In fact, the event venue was just around the corner from where a clearly exhausted POTUS appeared with ex-president Barack Obama and Jimmy Kimmel on June 15 at the Peacock Theatre. That was the 81-year-old Biden’s last L.A. visit before the viability of his candidacy before a crisis for the Dems.

That’s a far cry from the enthusiastic campaign Harris and running mate Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota are now conducting in what remains a tight race.

That said, Harris gave a bit of a warning not to get overconfident. “This race is as close as it could be and we are the underdog, friends,” she said, per a pool report. “And I’m running like the underdog.”

During her speech, Harris also went through her economic plans, which she outlined in a speech to the Economic Club of Pittsburgh earlier this week.

“I am a devout public servant, and I am a capitalist,” she said.

Jetting in on Air Force Two last night from San Francisco, where she also headlined a fundraiser, the VP decamped at her and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s Brentwood home before whipping downtown for the fundraiser. With just over 30 days left before Election Day, the vice president was scheduled to head directly to LAX and fly to Las Vegas for a rally this evening.

That said, with the huge sums that have been raised by Harris’ campaign since she announced, there has been increasing focus among donors on down ballot races. With Democrats just a handful of seats of reclaiming the House majority, races in California and New York could determine if Hakeem Jeffries becomes the next Speaker. Congressional candidates likely will be seeking a photo or two with Harris, as she is expected to carry California by a wide margin.

Harris’ campaign events come as Walz prepares to debate Trump’s running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) on Tuesday in their first and only match up. Coming off a very successful debate performance against Trump on Sept. 10, Harris has been challenging the ex-president to meet her for a second round on CNN Oct. 23. Trump has so far refused.

The Los Angeles and San Francisco events raised money for the Harris Victory Fund, a joint committee of her campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.