Holocaust Memorial Day – latest: King Charles issues vital warning to world on Auschwitz liberation anniversary

The King has issued a vital warning to the world on Holocaust Memorial Day ahead of his visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation.

Addressing a group of Holocaust survivors at the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Krakow, Poland, Charles described today as “a moment when we recall the depths to which humanity can sink when evil is allowed to flourish, ignored for too long by the world”.

He said: “In a world that remains full of turmoil and strife and has witnessed the emergence of antisemitism, there can be no more important message...

“The act of remembering the evil of the past remains a vital task.”

Charles will attend a service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial this afternoon, becoming the first British head of state to visit the former Nazi concentration camp.

A royal source told The Telegraph: “It will be a deeply personal pilgrimage for The King – paying tribute both as man and monarch.”

Auschwitz survivors will address the invited guests who are expected to also include France’s President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Spain’s King Philip VI and Queen Letizia.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales will join the Prince of Wales to attend a service in London, alongside prime minister Keir Starmer.

Holocaust Memorial Day is held annually on 27 January – the day Auschwitz was liberated by soldiers of the 60th Army of the First Ukrainian Front in 1945 – to remember the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust, as well as the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution and those who died in subsequent genocides.

Key Points

King speaks of importance of remembering ‘depths to which humanity can sink when evil allowed to flourish'

Kate to attend Holocaust Memorial Day event with William in London

Charles’s visit to Auschwitz on 80th anniversary described as ‘deeply personal pilgrimage’

Pictured: Charles arrives at Krakow Airport in Poland to attend commemorations at Auschwitz

Which dignitaries are expected to attend Auschwitz service today

King to become first British head of state to visit Auschwitz

Warning to tackle rampant antisemitism

Antisemitic incidents have surged in part along with protests against Israel in many parts of Europe, North America and Australia since Israel launched its assault on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza after attacks on Israel by Hamas militants on October 7.

Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said on Monday that hatred of Jews was rising against the backdrop of that war, adding: “Young people are getting most of their information from social media, and that is dangerous.”

Before the ceremony, which took place in a tent built over the gate to the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp, leaders stressed how important it was to preserve the memory of the Holocaust.

“The act of remembering the evils of the past remains a vital task, and in so doing we inform our present and shape our future,” King Charles said during a visit to the Jewish Community Centre in Krakow.

Zelensky bows head as he lays candle at ceremony

The ceremony at the site of the camp, which Nazi Germany set up in occupied Poland during World War Two to murder European Jews on a huge scale, was attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and many other leaders.

They did not make speeches, but rather listened for perhaps the last time to those who suffered and witnessed at first hand one of humanity’s greatest atrocities

(Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

King Charles wipes away tear as he joins other world leaders to pay respects at ‘moving’ commemoration

The King was among a group of foreign monarchs, including King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Spain’s King Philip VI and Queen Letizia, and placed his light among a growing number with both hands, before taking a step back and bowing his head.

After a prayer by a group of clerics representing Judaism, the Catholic and Protestant churches, Greek Orthodox and Islam, survivors, accompanied by family members, were invited to leave symbolic candles in memory of those who died at Auschwitz.

The elderly men and women placed the lights on a table and they were followed by the heads of state and Government.

(REUTERS)

(Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

King Charles bows head lays lamp at Auschwitz memorial on behalf of UK

(Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

(Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Holocaust Survivor Nova Friedmam recalls arriving at Auschwitz

Speaking at a commemoration event from Auschwitz, Nova Friedman said she spoke for the children and told the guests she was six years old when she was liberated from the Nazi death camp.

She described her journey to the concentration camp: “Hungry, thirsty and very terrified I held on tightly to my mother’s hand in the dark cattle car for countless hours while the cries and the prayers of so many desperate women permeated my soul and haunt me to this day.

“Finally, we arrived at Auschwitz, a gloomy Sunday with a sky obscured by smoke and a terrible stink hung in the air, and there were rows and rows of naked women all around me.”

During her time in the camp she thought it was “normal” to die if you were a Jewish child.

She went on to urge the guests: “We all, all of us, must reawaken our collective conscious to transform this violence, anger, hatred and malignancy, that has so powerfully gripped our society, into a humane and just world. Before this terrible, terrible negative forces will destroy us all.”

‘It was the world’s silence that led to Auschwitz,’ says Auschwitz Memorial Foundation chair

The chairman of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation has said that “it was the world’s silence that led to Auschwitz”.

Ronald Lauder said the Holocaust, while led by the Nazis, “was advanced by the indifference of people who though they were not affected by antisemitism”.

He told an audience of dignitaries at a ceremony on Holocaust Memorial Day: “It was the world’s silence that led to Auschwitz

“When Hitler heard that silence on Kristallnacht in 1938, he knew he could do anything he wanted with the Jews.”

The chairman of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation has said that 'it was the world's silence that led to Auschwitz'

Pictured: King Charles bows his head as he listens to Holocaust survivors speak at memorial ceremony

King Charles listens to a survivor as they speak during commemorations at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland to mark 80 years since the liberation of the concentration camp (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Longer read: ‘Inside the commandant of Auschwitz’s home, the secrets his daughter revealed to me came to life’

As the world marks the 80th year of the liberation of the Nazi death camp, author Thomas Harding is one of the few people who met the family of the mastermind of Auschwitz.

Here, he recalls exactly what the daughter of Rudolf Hoess told him about life next door to where more than a million innocents were murdered:

The daughter of the mastermind of Auschwitz told me he was a great and loving father

Holocaust survivor remembers ‘constant black smoke reeking of burnt flesh coming from chimneys’ of concentration camp

Another Holocaust survivor has remembered the “constant black smoke reeking of burnt flesh coming from the chimneys” of the concentration camp.

Leon Weintraub told the audience at a rememberance service marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz that upon arriving at the death camp: “We were stripped of our humanity.”

He said: “I suffered a lot, I felt so alone, I was brutally separated from my famoily, I suffered because of the constant black smoke reeking of burnt flesh coming from the chimneys.”

Watch: King Charles meets Holocaust survivors

Holocaust survivor recalls watching ‘all my little friends rounded up and driven to their deaths'

A Holocaust survivor has recalled being five-and-a-half years old when she watched “from my hiding place as all my little friends were rounded up and driven to their deaths”.

Tova Friedman told an audience of dignitaries from around the world: “I remember as five-and-a-half-year-old child, watching from my hiding place as all my little friends were rounded up and driven to their deaths, while the heartbreak and cries of their parents fell on deaf ears... I remember thinking, ‘Am I the only Jewish child left in the world?’”

Tova Friedman recalled being five-and-a-half years old when she watched 'from my hiding place as all my little friends were rounded up and driven to their deaths'

‘We are here to proclaim that we will never ever allow history to repeat itself,’ Holocaust survivor tells service

15:54 , Tara Cobham

A Holocaust survivor has told the audience at a ceremony to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz: “We are here to proclaim that we will never ever allow history to repeat itself.”

Tova Friedman, who was only six-and-a-half years old when the Nazi camp was liberated, said: “I represent the children. Very few of us are left. From my town four chiildren survived.

“So I’m here to talk about those who aren’t here. And I’m very honoured to speak to this kind of audience that has come from all over the world to mourn, remember and honour the memory of our people who were so brutally murdered by the Nazis.

“However we are also here to proclaim that we will never ever allow history to repeat itself.”

In pictures: Holocaust survivor Marian Turski gives welcome address at ceremony

15:39 , Tara Cobham

Marian Turski, Polish historian, journalist, Holocaust survivor and member of the International Auschwitz Council (Getty Images)

Britain's King Charles and Denmark's King Frederik attend an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp (REUTERS)

Marian Turski gives the welcome address at the service on Monday in Oswiecim, Poland (Getty Images)

Next generation must learn of ‘catastrophic moral failure’ of Holocaust, says David Lammy

The next generation must not be allowed to focus on online “clickbait” and ignore the grim lessons of the Holocaust, David Lammy said.

The Foreign Secretary said youngsters needed to understand “how the seeds of such a catastrophe are still around us”.

Speaking at a reception co-hosted by the Israeli embassy in the UK, Mr Lammy said: “‘Never again’ is a solemn promise which we owe to the victims, but also which we must uphold for our own sake, and for the sake of future generations.

“We need Holocaust remembrance. Holocaust education. Action against antisemitism – it is how we build a better future for us all together.”

Tottenham MP said: “As a black man descended from the Windrush generation, as MP for the most diverse constituency in Britain – including, I am proud to say, a thriving Jewish community – and now, as Foreign Secretary, I see all too many signs of that lingering infection.

“Auschwitz did not start in its gas chambers. Genocide does not start with genocide.

“It starts with denial of rights. With attacks on the rule of law. With a festering resentment of the other.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy speaking during the event at the Foreign Office

King pays tribute to Holocaust survivors for teaching us to ‘never be bystander in face of violence and hate'

14:24 , Tara Cobham

The King has said the testimony of Holocaust survivors teaches us to “never be a bystander in the face of violence and hate” as he met those who lived through one of humanity's darkest hours.

Charles visited the heart of Krakow's Jewish community as commemorations began marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

King Charles III is presented with a painting from children thanking him for his visit to the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Krakow (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Kate to attend Holocaust Memorial Day event with William in London

14:04 , Tara Cobham

The Princess of Wales will join her husband to attend official commemorations to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

William and Kate will pay their respects at a service in London on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Monday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is also expected to attend and speak at the service, along with faith and civic leaders and survivors of the Holocaust and more recent genocides.

Both the prince and princess, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, attended a service marking the 75th anniversary in 2020, while Kate also took photographs of Holocaust survivors at Kensington Palace.

Kate, 43, made a surprise return to public appearances earlier this month when she gave thanks to medical teams at The Royal Marsden hospital in London, where she received her cancer treatment.

She later said it was “a relief to now be in remission” and that she was “looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead”.

Read the full story here:

Kate to join William for official commemorations to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

King visits Jewish community in Krakow ahead of Auschwitz commemorations

13:50 , Tara Cobham

The King visited the heart of Krakow’s Jewish community as commemorations began marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Charles met Holocaust survivors at the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) Krakow he opened in 2008 and greeted dozens of well-wishers outside the building.

Some people held out their hands for the King to shake, while others held up their smartphones to capture his visit.

King Charles III unveils a plaque during his visit to the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) Krakow, (PA)

Charles calls on world to ‘build a kinder and more compassionate world for future generations’

13:25 , Tara Cobham

King Charles has called on the world to “build a kinder and more compassionate world for future generations”.

Speaking on Holocaust Memorial Day at the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Krakow, which supports people of all ages and backgrounds as part of its mission to rebuild Jewish life in the city, the British monarch said: “In a post-Holocaust world, projects such as this centre are how we recover our faith in humanity.

“They also show us there is much work still to be done if we are not just to remember the past but use it to inspire us to build a kinder and more compassionate world for future generations – a world of which we can be truly proud. And this remains the sacred task of us all.”

King Charles III talking to members of the public during his visit the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) Krakow on Holocaust Memorial Day (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

King speaks of importance of remembering ‘depths to which humanity can sink when evil allowed to flourish'

13:20 , Tara Cobham

The King has spoken of the importance of remembering “the depths to which humanity can sink when evil is allowed to flourish” at a time when the world “remains full of turmoil and strife”.

Addressing a group of Holocaust survivors on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Charles said: “It is a moment when we recall the depths to which humanity can sink when evil is allowed to flourish, ignored for too long by the world.

“In a world that remains full of turmoil and strife and has witnessed the emergence of antisemitism, there can be no more important message...

“The act of remembering the evil of the past remains a vital task.”

The King visits to meet Holocaust survivors and to hear from volunteers at the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Krakow, Poland (Shutterstock/POOL/AFP via Getty)

Charles describes Holocaust Memorial Day as ‘sombre and sacred moment'

13:09 , Tara Cobham

Charles has described Holocaust Memorial Day as a “sombre and sacred moment”.

The King is speaking to a crowd of Holocaust survivors during his visit to the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Krakow.

The British monarch is meeting with the survivors and hearing from volunteers and members about the centre's support for people of all ages and backgrounds as part of its mission to rebuild Jewish life in the city.

King Charles III (second left) speaks with Holocaust survivors during his visit the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) Krakow, (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Pictured: Charles arrives at Krakow Airport in Poland to attend commemorations at Auschwitz

12:33 , Tara Cobham

The King is seen arriving at Krakow Airport ahead of commemorations to mark 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp (PA)

Charles is welcomed by British Ambassador to Poland Anna Clunes as he arrives at Krakow Airport, in Balice, Poland, to attend commemorations at Auschwitz-Birkenau (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

King Charles is welcomed by Colonel Byliniax as he arrives at Krakow Airport on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Around 6.7m adults in UK hold elevated levels of antisemitic attitudes, according to new poll

12:28 , Tara Cobham

Around 6.7 million adults in the UK, or 12 per cent, hold elevated levels of antisemitic attitudes, according to a new poll.

And nearly two in five British adults (38 per cent) endorse the dual loyalty trope, believing Jews are more loyal to Israel than to the UK, according to the latest Global 100 survey conducted by ADL (the Anti-Defamation League), which is the world’s most extensive study of antisemitic attitudes.

The research also found that 46 percent of the world’s adult population – an estimated 2.2 billion people – harbour deeply entrenched antisemitic attitudes, more than double compared to ADL’s first worldwide survey a decade ago and the highest level on record since ADL started tracking these trends globally.

The poll of more than 58,000 adults from 103 countries and territories showed the UK specifically, and Western Europe in general, have also experienced a significant increase in antisemitic incidents since 7 October, 2023, when Hamas’ attack on Israel sparked the country’s 15-month war in Gaza.

King Charles’s visit to Auschwitz on 80th anniversary described as ‘deeply personal pilgrimage’

12:08 , Tara Cobham

The King is visiting Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation in what has been described as a “deeply personal pilgrimage” on Holocaust Memorial Day.

As Charles becomes the first British head of state to visit the former Nazi concentration camp, a royal source told The Telegraph: “While His Majesty has found many ways over the years to engage with survivors of the Holocaust, I know this visit to Auschwitz will be a particularly poignant one for him.

“That’s not only because of the significance of the anniversary but as an opportunity for him to reflect on the many stories of suffering and courage he has heard from those who bore witness, in the very location where they took place.

“As anyone who has visited the camp can avow, it has a profound impact on the soul, bringing home both the scale of the horrors and the lessons that must be learned for eternity.

“In that sense, it will be a deeply personal pilgrimage for The King - paying tribute both as man and monarch.”

King Charles III lights a candle during a reception marking Holocaust Memorial Day, when he said that the upcoming visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau as ‘so important’ (PA Wire)

‘We remember and say never again,' Irish premier says ahead of attending Auschwitz commemoration

12:02 , Tara Cobham

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said we must “remember and say never again” ahead of joining world leaders for a commemoration at Auschwitz to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Monday’s commemoration has been described as a recommitment to denouncing and combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, intolerance, racism, and xenophobia.

The taoiseach said: “Today, we remember the unique horrors of the Holocaust, in particular the extermination of six million jews from across Europe in the Nazi death camps.

“We remember also the Roma, the disabled, the political dissidents, the members of the LGBTQ community and all who were persecuted and murdered without mercy in the camps.”

“It is a particular honour to be here at what is probably the last significant anniversary at which survivors of the camps will be present in person.

“Though they are now all advanced in years, their memories of what happened in the camps – the profound loss of their family members and the destruction of Europe’s vibrant Jewish communities – remain crystal clear and vivid.

“We owe it to them to ensure that now, and for all generations to come, we remember and say never again.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin is set to join world leaders for a commemoration at Auschwitz to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day (PA Wire)

‘Lessons of Holocaust remain as urgent as ever’, says Holocaust Educational Trust head

11:36 , Tara Cobham

The Holocaust Educational Trust’s chief executive has described how “the lessons of the Holocaust remain as urgent as ever”.

Karen Pollock CBE said: “This year, on Holocaust Memorial Day, we come together to mark 80 years since the liberation of the extermination and concentration camps of Europe. We remember the six million Jewish men, women, and children who were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators and we honour those who survived and rebuilt their lives after enduring unimaginable horrors.

“The images and accounts that emerged at liberation revealed the full scale of the Nazis' attempt to annihilate the Jewish people and this gave rise to the enduring call 'Never Again.' This phrase embodies the hope that the Holocaust would serve as a stark warning to future generations of the consequences of unchecked hatred and antisemitism.

“As we mark this significant anniversary, the lessons of the Holocaust remain as urgent as ever. With survivors becoming fewer and frailer, and with antisemitism continuing to surge across the world – we must all commit to remembering the six million Jewish victims and must take action to ensure anti-Jewish racism is never again allowed to thrive.”

The Holocaust Educational Trust’s chief executive has described how ‘the lessons of the Holocaust remain as urgent as ever’ (PA Wire)

Which dignitaries are expected to attend Auschwitz service today

11:34 , Tara Cobham

The service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial is set to take place between 3pm and 5pm (UK time), with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and Holocaust survivors invited.

Alongside King Charles, the other dignitaries expected to attend include:

France’s President Emmanuel Macron

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Spain’s King Philip VI and Queen Letizia

Irish premier Micheal Martin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Polish president Andrzej Duda

Eighty years on, I still find it hard to believe that the Holocaust happened to us

11:15 , Mala Tribich

Today, I am going to be at Auschwitz-Birkenau, 80 years after its gates were opened and the world learnt what was happening to us, the Jews of Europe.

I will stand at that place where a million people were murdered. People like me, like my family.

I will be standing with other survivors – many of whom were imprisoned in that ghastly place.

Mala Tribich writes:

I still find it hard to believe that the Holocaust happened to us

In pictures: Auschwitz survivors and heads of state lay wreaths in tribute

11:00 , Tara Cobham

Survivors and relatives attend a ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp, in Oswiecim, Poland (AP)

Polish President Andrzej Duda pays his tribute in front of wreaths at the so-called Death Wall next to the former Block 11 of the former Auschwitz I main camp (AFP via Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron lays a wreath of flowers at the Paris Holocaust Memorial (AP)

Watch live: Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz on 80th anniversary of liberation

10:44 , Tara Cobham

Watch live: Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz on 80th anniversary of liberation

Outline of Charles’ day of commemoration at Auschwitz

10:35 , Tara Cobham

The King will travel to Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau today.

Charles has been invited to a service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and Holocaust survivors .

The ceremony will be held in front of the infamous gates of the former Nazi concentration camp which had the words Arbeit Macht Frei – “work sets you free” – above it.

Auschwitz survivors will address the invited guests who are expected to include France’s President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Spain’s King Philip VI and Queen Letizia.

Survivors will place a light in front of a freight train carriage – a symbol of the event – and the King with other heads of state and Government will lay lights in memory of those who died during the Holocaust.

After the ceremony Charles will walk through the gates to view personal items confiscated from victims when they entered the camp and lay a wreath at a reconstruction of the Death Wall, the site where several thousand people, mainly Polish political prisoners, were executed.

The ceremony will be held in front of the infamous gates of the former Nazi concentration camp which had the words Arbeit Macht Frei – ‘work sets you free’ – above it (AP)

What does Holocaust Memorial Day commemorate and what is this year’s theme

10:32 , Tara Cobham

Holocaust Memorial Day is a day for everyone to remember the millions of people lost in the Holocaust under Nazi Persecution.

More than a million people, mostly Jews but also Poles, Soviet prisoners of war and other nationalities, were murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz-Birkenau during the Second World War as part of the Holocaust in which six million Jewish men, women and children were killed.

It is also a day to remember the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

This year’s theme is For a Better Future.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust details the 2025 theme: “This Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp complex, and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

“80 years on from the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, antisemitism (anti-Jewish hatred) has increased significantly in the UK and globally following the 7 October attacks in Israel by Hamas and the subsequent war in Gaza. Extremists are exploiting the situation to stir up anti-Muslim hatred in the UK. Many UK communities are feeling vulnerable, with hostility and suspicion of others rising. We hope that HMD 2025 can be an opportunity for people to come together, learn both from and about the past, and take actions to make a better future for all.

“There are many things we can all do to create a better future. We can speak up against Holocaust and genocide denial and distortion; we can challenge prejudice; we can encourage others to learn about the Holocaust and more recent genocides. There are some practical suggestions both at the end of this paper and here: Take Action for a Better Future.”

When was Auschwitz-Birkenau liberated and by who

10:28 , Tara Cobham

Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by soldiers of the 60th Army of the First Ukrainian Front.

They opened the gates of the Nazi concentration camp on 27 January 1945.

More than a million Jews, Poles, Soviet prisoners of war and other nationalities murdered by Nazis at Auschwitz

10:27 , Tara Cobham

More than a million people, mostly Jews but also Poles, Soviet prisoners of war and other nationalities, were murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz-Birkenau during the Second World War.

The atrocities were committed as part of the Holocaust in which six million Jewish men, women and children were killed.

A visitor enters a gas chamber and crematorium at the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau, a former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp, in Oswiecim, Poland (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

King to become first British head of state to visit Auschwitz

10:23 , Tara Cobham

The King will become the first British head of state to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau when he tours the former Nazi concentration camp to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation.

Charles will travel to Poland to commemorate the milestone with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and Holocaust survivors invited to a service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial.

During a recent Buckingham Palace reception ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day – held annually on January 27, the day Auschwitz was liberated – the King said: “I feel I must go for the 80th anniversary, (it’s) so important.”