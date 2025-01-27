Holocaust Memorial Day latest: Commemoration ceremony to begin as world leaders gather to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Holocaust Memorial Day latest: Commemoration ceremony to begin as world leaders gather to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

King Charles has delivered a speech while on a visit to the the Jewish Community Centre in Krakow to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

It came ahead of his attendance at a ceremony taking place to mark 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

He is the first British head of state to visit the Nazi German death camp, where world leaders have gathered to mark the 80th anniversary.

"The act of remembering the evils of the past remains a vital task, and in so doing we inform our present and shape our future," Charles said in the address.

The anniversary at the site of the camp, which Nazi Germany set up in occupied Poland during World War Two, will be attended by a host of world leaders including King Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Antonio Costa.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is attending the ceremony, which is taking place on Holocaust Memorial Day.

The main commemoration will begin at 3pm UK time in a tent built over the gate to the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp.

More than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, perished in gas chambers or from starvation, cold and disease at Auschwitz.

Key Points

Prince and Princess of Wales to attend ceremony in London

14:46 , Matt Watts

The Princess of Wales will join her husband to attend official commemorations to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

William and Kate will pay their respects at a service in London on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Monday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is also expected to attend and speak at the service, along with faith and civic leaders and survivors of the Holocaust and more recent genocides.

The annual event remembers the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust, as well as the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution and those who died in subsequent genocides.

William and Kate will attend the remembrance service together, as they did in 2020 (Chris Jackson/PA Archive) (PA Archive)

King: Never be a bystander in the face of hate

14:30 , Daniel Keane

The King has said the testimony of Holocaust survivors teaches us to "never be a bystander in the face of violence and hate" as he met those who lived through one of humanity's darkest hours.

He told those gathered at the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) that remembering the "evils of the past remains a vital task", and knowledge should be used to inspire people to "build a kinder and more compassionate world".

The King told guests that to be in Poland to mark 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz was "sombre and indeed a sacred moment".

He went on to say: "It is a moment when we recall the depths to which humanity can sink when evil is allowed to flourish, ignored for too long by the world.

"And it is a moment when we recall the powerful testimonies of survivors such as Lily Ebert, who so sadly passed away in October, and who collectively taught us to cherish our freedom, to challenge prejudice and never to be a bystander in the face of violence and hate."

Four survivors scheduled to speak at Auschwitz ceremony

14:06 , Daniel Keane

Four survivors are scheduled to speak later this afternoon at the remembrance ceremony in Auschwitz.

Journalist and historian Marian Turski, 98, was sent to Auschwitz in 1944 and survived the westward 'death march' to Buchenwald in 1945.

Author and academic Tova Friedman, 86, whose book 'The Daughter of Auschwitz' describes her experiences, was transported with her mother to the camp at just five.

Physician Leon Weintraub, 99, lived in the Lodz ghetto and was separated from his family and sent to Auschwitz in 1944.

And retired pharmacist Janina Iwanska, a Polish Catholic, was taken to Auschwitz in a freight train in 1944, after being expelled from her home during the Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis.

Zelensky attends ceremony in Kyiv

13:35 , Daniel Keane

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who leads a nation defending itself against Russia's brutal invasion, placed a candle at the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial a day before in Kyiv, where tens of thousands of Jews were executed during the Nazi occupation.

On Monday he arrived in Poland to attend the commemorations.

"The evil that seeks to destroy the lives of entire nations still remains in the world," he wrote on his Telegram page.

(AP)

King Charles delivers speech and meets Holocaust survivors in Krakow

13:17 , Daniel Keane

King Charles III gave a speech during his visit to the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) Krakow, to meet Holocaust survivors and hear from volunteers and members about the centre's support for people of all ages and backgrounds as part of its mission to rebuild Jewish life in the city.

The King is in Poland to attend commemorations at Auschwitz-Birkenau, marking 80 years since the liberation of the concentration camp.

(Getty Images)

Pictured: German ambassador to Russia lays flowers at memorial

12:52 , Daniel Keane

(AFP via Getty Images)

'We remember and say never again', says Irish premier

12:28 , Daniel Keane

Irish taoiseach Micheal Martin has said the world will “remember and say never again” ahead of the Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony.

“Today, we remember the unique horrors of the Holocaust, in particular the extermination of six million jews from across Europe in the Nazi death camps,” he said.

“We remember also the Roma, the disabled, the political dissidents, the members of the LGBTQ community and all who were persecuted and murdered without mercy in the camps.

“It is a particular honour to be here at what is probably the last significant anniversary at which survivors of the camps will be present in person.

“Though they are now all advanced in years, their memories of what happened in the camps – the profound loss of their family members and the destruction of Europe’s vibrant Jewish communities – remain crystal clear and vivid.

“We owe it to them to ensure that now, and for all generations to come, we remember and say never again.”

‘We all come from the same family’: Holocaust survivor on need for tolerance

10:41 , Michael Howie

A Holocaust survivor has stressed the importance of being tolerant towards minority groups, saying all people “come from the same family”.

Janine Webber, 92, hid under a wardrobe with her family before working as a shepherdess and living in a convent under a false identity to avoid Nazi persecution during the Second World War.

She also lost both of her parents within months of each other by the age of nine.

Now an experienced public speaker, Ms Webber, who lives in north-east London, said she was unable to talk about her story for 50 years and only decided to share her experience after encouragement from her own children.

She was due to speak at the Israeli embassy, Foreign Office and Southampton University on Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, with this year marking the 80th anniversary of the event.

Asked what the day means to her, Ms Webber said: “It means to respect people.

“My message is always to be tolerant towards the minorities, to respect and be kind to people even if they look different, speak differently or have a different religion or different colour of skin.

“I hope that people will give this message.”

She added: “We are all human beings. We all come from the same family.”

Holocaust survivor Janine Webber in her north London home during an interview with the PA news agency (Jonathan Brady/PA)

King Charles to visit Auschwitz on Holocaust Memorial Day

10:27 , Michael Howie

The King will become the first British head of state to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau when he tours the former Nazi concentration camp on Monday to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation.

Charles was heading to Poland to commemorate the milestone with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and Holocaust survivors invited to a service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial.

More than a million people, mostly Jews but also Poles, Soviet prisoners of war and other nationalities, were murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz-Birkenau during the Second World War as part of the Holocaust in which six million Jewish men, women and children were killed.

The camp was liberated by soldiers of the 60th Army of the First Ukrainian Front who opened the gates on January 27 1945.

The ceremony will be held in front of the infamous gates of the former Nazi concentration camp which had the words Arbeit Macht Frei - "work sets you free" - above it.

Auschwitz survivors will address the invited guests who are expected to include France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Spain's King Philip VI and Queen Letizia.

The ceremony is expected to get under way at 3pm UK time.