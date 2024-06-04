'Holy cow': Watch as storm chasers are awe-struck by tornado that touched down in Texas

Laura Hedien, one of a few storm chasers, in the Texas panhandle got the opportunity to capture a "gorgeous" twister that formed late Sunday evening.

Storm chasers were recently left stunned by an awe-inspiring weather event in Texas that would have caused many to run for cover.

Storm chaser Laura Hedien documented a tornado that touched down about halfway between Lubbock and Amarillo in the tiny city of Silverton on Sunday afternoon, recording a video of an epic thunderstorm dancing in a crop field and a twister touching down in open farmland.

Hedien and the other witnesses were aghast by the strength and size of the tornado.

“I have not seen something like this,” someone can be heard saying on the video.

The tornado was captured in a 38-second clip by Hedien but was in the area for about 20 minutes, one of the storm chasers said. It didn't take long for the National Weather Service in Lubbock to issue a tornado warning for the area, writing on X that it would be in effect through 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

The tornado had just about disappeared by then, dissipating northwest of Caprock Canyons State Park, over 20 miles east of where it started, according to the weather service office in Lubbock.

Watch this 'gorgeous' twister touch down

Storm chasers were clearly mesmerized by the sight of the tornado, with a few making remarks about the sheer sight and location of the twister.

"Look at where we are right now," one man can be heard saying.

Another called the tornado "gorgeous," marveling at its shape and size while others shouted out "God bless America" and "Holy cow."

Another hoped "no one was out there." No injuries have been reported as a result of the tornado.

Tornado activity at its peak, with more seen in 2024

Tornado has DISSIPATED north of Silverton as of ~9:35 pm. What a show over the Caprock Canyon! #TXwx @NWSLubbock pic.twitter.com/YGZ5CRDOdP — Billy Faletti (@mesoanticyclone) June 3, 2024

Texas has been hit with 13 more tornados this year than last year, with a total of 89 recorded so far in 2024, according to reporting by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network.

As thunderstorms, a key ingredient in the formation of a tornado, stay in the forecast this summer, it's important to know how to keep safe.

A particular combination of thunderstorm winds, namely the combination of an upward current of air and a downward current of air, can create a tornado, according to the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research's Center for Science Education.

“The rotating air moves horizontally across the ground, and can be tilted vertically by the force of the rising, rotating air. This allows a tornado to form,” according to the center.

Here are a couple tips to keep you and your loved one safe, courtesy of Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. If you encounter a tornado near your home or on the road this summer:

Seeking shelter and protecting your body should be the first priority.

Take shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of the building as far as possible from the exterior and walls and windows − even in a basement, if one is available.

Pull your vehicle to the side of the road immediately, get out and lay flat in a nearby ditch, covering your neck and head if no other protection is possible.

Find a safe place that offers shelter from high winds and debris if you're in the area of a tornado warning, even if it doesn't appear to be headed in your direction.

Seek shelter if a tornado is in proximity, regardless of your elevation.

Find a safe place inside, even if you're on the banks of a river or lake.

Contributing: Brandi D. Addison

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch: Storm chasers capture tornado form in rural Texas