Holy Horror Movie, These 14 Photos Will Cause You Peak Paranoia
I'm glad I'm an insomniac and don't sleep anyway, because these 14 photos will have my eyes PEELED tonight:
1.These gloves on a drill that look like a man trapping a bird:
2.That man's brain that was 90% compressed (and looks like it's missing on an MRI):
3.This special order:
4.These people applying a really convenient window sticker:
5.This thing someone dug up in the garden of their new house:
6.The thousands of worms that were just chilling underneath a kiddie swimming pool:
7.This spider someone pulled out of their ear:
8.This stream of rain that's only pouring on one house:
9.This viper shark's jaws:
10.This phone in someone's hotel room:
11.These two snakes fighting in the water:
12.This Steve Harvey/spider combo just chilling in the sky:
13.This vampire goat:
14.And finally, this guy's special suitcase: