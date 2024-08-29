Holy Horror Movie, These 14 Photos Will Cause You Peak Paranoia

I'm glad I'm an insomniac and don't sleep anyway, because these 14 photos will have my eyes PEELED tonight:

1.These gloves on a drill that look like a man trapping a bird:

2.That man's brain that was 90% compressed (and looks like it's missing on an MRI):

3.This special order:

4.These people applying a really convenient window sticker:

5.This thing someone dug up in the garden of their new house:

6.The thousands of worms that were just chilling underneath a kiddie swimming pool:

7.This spider someone pulled out of their ear:

8.This stream of rain that's only pouring on one house:

9.This viper shark's jaws:

10.This phone in someone's hotel room:

11.These two snakes fighting in the water:

12.This Steve Harvey/spider combo just chilling in the sky:

13.This vampire goat:

14.And finally, this guy's special suitcase: