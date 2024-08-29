Holy Horror Movie, These 14 Photos Will Cause You Peak Paranoia

·1 min read

I'm glad I'm an insomniac and don't sleep anyway, because these 14 photos will have my eyes PEELED tonight:

1.These gloves on a drill that look like a man trapping a bird:

Person holding a tool or prop shaped like a bird with wings extended in an outdoor area. No celebrities present
u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

2.That man's brain that was 90% compressed (and looks like it's missing on an MRI):

MRI scan of a human brain showing a large dark area likely representing a significant cavity or anomaly

3.This special order:

A Hello Kitty cake with a distorted design. Facebook post by Allison Kaylee Dawn Chemerika is shown, with someone expressing dissatisfaction over the cake quality

4.These people applying a really convenient window sticker:

Silhouetted figures behind a foggy window of the “Infectious Disease Diagnosis and Treatment Area” as seen from outside the building

5.This thing someone dug up in the garden of their new house:

A gloved hand holding a rock with fossilized teeth embedded in it

6.The thousands of worms that were just chilling underneath a kiddie swimming pool:

Abstract ground surface with patterns resembling red squiggly lines. No people or recognizable objects are present

7.This spider someone pulled out of their ear:

A small dead insect lies on a wooden surface

8.This stream of rain that's only pouring on one house:

A funnel cloud forming over a suburban residential area, with houses and a fire hydrant visible in the foreground

9.This viper shark's jaws:

Close-up of a small deep-sea fish with sharp, needle-like teeth, held by gloved hands for display

10.This phone in someone's hotel room:

A digital screen shows a message, "I CAN SEE YOU," the time 16:42, and 7 missed notifications. Labels above read "Rec 101" and "Rest 102."

11.These two snakes fighting in the water:

Snake-like creature with elongated fins and a circular, patterned body swims in dark water next to a light post

12.This Steve Harvey/spider combo just chilling in the sky:

A large formation of drones in the night sky creates a light display of a man's face wearing a suit and bow tie. Trees and buildings are visible below

13.This vampire goat:

A goat stands behind a fence, grinning with its teeth showing, while chewing on tree leaves
u/WTFdidUcallMe / Via reddit.com

14.And finally, this guy's special suitcase:

A person with a shaven head is reflected in a mirror on an open case filled with various realistic face masks
