'Holy Moly!': Life-Threatening Flash Flood Warning Issued in Far North Queensland

Residents across Far North Queensland were warned by the Bureau of Meteorlogy (BOM) to brace for another day of intense rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding on Monday, December 18.

An emergency alert for flooding was issued on Sunday, December 17, by the Cairns Disaster Management Group, as remnants of Cyclone Jasper dumped heavy rain on the region.

The State Emergency Service received more than 1,000 calls for help in the 24 hours to Sunday, December 17, while Fire and Rescue crews responded to more than 370 callouts, officials said.

Video filmed by Cairns local Avalon Gardner shows some residents paddling kayaks in the flooded streets and roads swallowed up by floodwaters in the Cairns CBD. Credit: Avalon Gardner via Storyful