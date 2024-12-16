Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Says Fatherhood Totally Changed How He Feels About the Movie

Everett Collection

Macaulay Culkin is seeing Home Alone in a whole new way now that his kids are old enough to enjoy it. If you're too young to remember, Culkin (yes, his younger brother is the guy from Succession) was a child superstar, but the role that made him famous didn't exactly make his dreams come true.

The film “was kind of a curse and a blessing, for a while, for me,” he told an audience at a recent screening of the Christmas classic, per the New York Times. But now happily engaged to Brenda Song and the father of two young boys, he can watch the movie and feel the good kind of nostalgia.

“I look at the movie differently now because of [my kids],” he said. “I watch it through a different lens — I watch it with them. And they have no idea who they’re sitting next to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also revealed that he almost bought the house from the movie when it came up for sale “just for giggles,” but decided to focus on his career and family instead, saying, “I got kids. I’m busy, man.”

The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala - Arrivals Taylor Hill

Culkin also revealed the scene that got a little too real for comfort, explaining that while Home Alone director John Hughes and co-stars like John Candy and Catherine O'Hara were lovely to him, Joe Pesci, who played the villainous burglar Harry, wanted to keep their dynamic more in line with the script.

“He was trying to scare me," Culkin revealed. “He was like, I want to be menacing to this kid.” Shooting the scene in which Pesci threatens to bite one of Culkin's fingers, the actor accidentally bit his child co-star for real.

“I saw his face — and I’ve never, ever seen Joe Pesci actually scared,” Culkin added. “Because he’s like, I just bit a kid!”

Originally Appeared on Glamour