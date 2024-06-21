Home and Away to air romance trouble for Dana and Xander

Home and Away will air relationship trouble for Dana Matheson and Xander Delaney in next week's episodes.

In scenes airing on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28, Dana's constant presence at Xander's starts to grind on the paramedic.

When Bree suggests that she should shower at her own place after using the last bit of their hair conditioner, Dana is annoyed. But then Xander doubles down on this, leaving his new love interest mortified.

Dana reacts angrily following Xander's insinuation that she should spend less time in his company, adding that she can't believe he didn't say a word about her "co-dependent nightmare child" behaviour before humiliating herself.

Harper's attempts to offer counsel are later rebuffed, with Dana having already arrived at the conclusion that she must dump Xander before he has an opportunity to do it first.

Meanwhile, Harper provides Xander with a quick guide on Dana's dramatic tendencies, and by the next day she's managed to convince her sister to sort things out.

Will their relationship survive?

Outside of Summer Bay, ex-Home and Away star Tammin Sursok opened up about her eating disorder earlier this month.

"It wasn't a moment of rock bottom, it was years of rock bottom," she told The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show podcast.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7Plus.

