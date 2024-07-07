Home and Away character to be replaced in shock death story

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Cash Newman is left outraged next week as he discovers that Stevie Marlow will be replaced in her new film.

Cash is stunned by the lack of sensitivity as Stevie's movie bosses take immediate steps to rescue their planned romcom, All Our Tomorrows.

Stevie has been filming the romantic movie on location in Summer Bay over the past few weeks.

The project started well, but there was a shocking turn of events after Stevie's stalker Sidney was released from prison. The dangerous villain headed straight to the Bay on a sinister mission to kill Stevie, sending shock waves through the local community.

Channel 5

In Monday's episode on Channel 5 (July 8), Stevie fights for her life after being shot by Sidney on the beach. She's rushed to the hospital, where Levi Fowler and Bree Cameron are unable to save her.

Next week, the repercussions hit home as Cash is stood down by the security company he works for.

Cash was acting as Stevie's bodyguard when the shooting happened, so there needs to be an official review into how things went so badly wrong.

Cash explains that nobody told him about Sidney being out on bail until it was too late, so there wasn't much he could have done to save Stevie. Despite this, he still blames himself for not keeping her safe.

Channel 5

Nelson Giles, who was directing Stevie's film, is also eager for answers, but this isn't his only concern. Under pressure from his bosses, he tells Cash that he has been instructed to recast Stevie's role to get the movie back on track.

Cash is furious over this news, pointing out that it's insensitive to talk about replacing Stevie when she hasn't even been buried yet.

Bree witnesses Cash's outburst and suggests to his sister Felicity that he should consider counselling.

Felicity broaches the subject when she finds Cash watching Stevie's famous horror film Death Throes at home, but he stubbornly refuses to consider it.

Channel 5

Meanwhile, Nelson confides in Bree about the bad behaviour of his bosses. He admits that he has quit All Our Tomorrows because of the callous approach to Stevie's role.

This means that Nelson has little reason to stay in the Bay, so he lines up a new project in Naples and prepares to leave.

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday, July 15 on Channel 5.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

