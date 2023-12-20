Home and Away to confirm Justin and Leah's fates in 2024 scenes

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away fans in the UK will soon find out the fate of Justin Morgan and Leah Patterson in new 2024 scenes.

The Australian soap took a break on Channel 5 in November, and the UK finale ended on a major cliffhanger that saw the pair left to die in an abandoned warehouse after being kidnapped by the Vita Nova cult.

In new episodes airing Monday, January 1, Tuesday, January 2 and Wednesday, January 3, Leah fights for her and Justin's lives — escaping the factory via the rusted ladders and telling her fiancé she's getting help.

Lost in the middle of nowhere, Leah begins to hallucinate while Justin remains lifeless on the factory floor.

A vehicle finally stops along the deserted road, and Leah begs the driver for help. When she returns to the factory with the paramedics, Justin is unresponsive.

At the hospital, doctor Bree tells Leah that Justin isn't stable enough to operate on just yet, and Leah blames herself for giving up when he needed her.

Later, Justin's health rapidly deteriorates, and Bree prepares to operate despite the risks, telling Leah that the hospital team now has no choice.

A distressed Leah looks on helplessly as Bree and her team wheel Justin into surgery. While Justin makes it through the operation, he has lost a lot of blood, and the anaesthetic he is under could increase his chance of organ failure.

Will he survive this?

Last month, James Stewart, who plays Justin, spoke exclusively to Digital Spy about the final episode airing in the UK.

"I didn’t know it was the UK finale at the time," he said, "but I did hear it sometime after we shot it.

"It's absolutely worthy of a cliffhanger. It's right to give the UK a cliffhanger because I think you guys are our second biggest audience. We probably wouldn't be here without the UK — and you guys love the show."

Home and Away returns in January 2024 on Channel 5 in the UK. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

