Home and Away to explore major vendetta in new Lyrik storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away airs a new drama for Lyrik on UK screens next week.

The band may be on a hiatus, but there could be trouble ahead for them when Summer Bay newcomer Abigail Fowler reveals a vendetta from the past.

Theo Poulos, Kirby Aramoana, Remi Carter and Eden Fowler recently put their Lyrik commitments on hold after various problems and tragedies in their personal lives.

A new storyline sees Eden still preoccupied, as she tries to support her younger sister Abigail through tackling a drug addiction.

Channel 5

Although Abigail reluctantly accepts Eden's help, she's openly frosty towards Eden's friends and bandmates Remi and Kirby.

Abigail's hostility spills out into the open when her living arrangements come under discussion. She adamantly refuses to stay under the same roof as Remi – and makes it clear that she's not too fond of Kirby either.

When questioned by her brother Levi, an emotional Abigail reveals that she blames Remi for taking Eden away from her when Lyrik got started.

The girls in the Fowler family were close while they were growing up together, but that all changed when Eden found success with the band and started spending most of her time with Remi and Kirby.

Channel 5

As Levi was working all day at the time, Abigail feels like she was completely left behind by her family and hasn't forgotten the harsh feeling of rejection.

Rather than blame her siblings, she's now determined to make Remi and Kirby's lives difficult instead.

Levi feels sympathy for Abigail and promises that she can stay at his and Mackenzie Booth's place for the time being. Unfortunately, this is bound to cause further bickering as Levi hasn't spoken to his girlfriend Mac before making this suggestion.

Channel 5

Over the coming weeks, fans will see more rows between Abigail and Lyrik as she continues to hold a grudge. Where will this end?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Friday, October 25 on Channel 5. You can explore next week's episodes in more detail with our collection of 29 spoiler pictures.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

