Home and Away to introduce new bad boy Rory

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's UK fans will get their first glimpse at the show's newest bad boy next week.

Former Titans actor Joshua Orpin has landed the role of Rory Templeton, who's part of the River Boys.

Rory is introduced as part of Mali Hudson's ongoing storyline with his troublesome brother Iluka.

Upcoming scenes see the dangerous Allen family arrive in Summer Bay in search of the money that Iluka stole from them.

Channel 5

Related: Best streaming services

Led by ruthless Nat Allen, the criminal family hold Mackenzie Booth and Levi Fowler hostage at the farmhouse as they demand their money back, which leads to Levi being stabbed in a scuffle.

Even once the stolen cash is returned, Iluka is then kidnapped by Nat and her brothers, who have further revenge in mind.

In follow-on scenes next week, the Allens drop Iluka by the side of the road after exacting their brutal punishment. Iluka is bloodied and beaten – much to the shock of Theo Poulos when he finds Mali's brother left for dead.

Theo brings Iluka back home to the farmhouse, where he initially refuses to accept any medical attention. However, when Iluka starts coughing up blood, it's clear that he'll need to be checked over at the hospital.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away newcomer promises dramatic storylines for Levi and Eden's sister

As Iluka is wheeled out by paramedics, Mali insists that the Allens can't get away with this and he intends to make them pay.

Before long, Mali contacts the Allen family over the phone and challenges them to meet face-to-face. He then calls his old friend Dean Thompson, who was once part of the fearsome River Boys gang.

Mali tells Dean that he needs a favour and soon earns himself back-up from two River Boys – Rory Templeton and David 'Dingo' Lewis.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Tristan Gorey teases drama for the Fowlers

The trio head into combat together, as Mali fights with Gordie Allen. Rory and Dingo watch nearby, ready to step in if needed.

Will Rory and Dingo get involved in the fight? Whatever happens, it's certainly not the last that Summer Bay will see of them, as the pair have been featuring heavily on Australian screens in recent weeks.

Joshua's casting as Rory was first announced in March this year.

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Mackenzie to turn against Mali in stabbing storyline

Speaking to Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph at the time, he commented: "[Rory] is a bit of a bad boy who comes into the show and stirs up some trouble among the Summer Bay locals.

"He is seemingly one thing on the surface but he has a great depth to him I've had a lot of fun exploring."

Home and Away airs these scenes on Friday, August 9 on Channel 5.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like