Home and Away to kill off show regular in tragic story

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away airs tragic final scenes for Felicity Newman on UK screens next week.

The popular character loses her life after suffering a sudden health scare during a happy celebration at Salt.

This Friday's episode on Channel 5 (September 27) ends on a concerning cliffhanger as Felicity collapses during the surprise engagement party she has organised for her brother Cash and best friend Eden Fowler.

When Felicity is rushed to hospital, she undergoes emergency surgery as doctors diagnose a life-threatening brain aneurysm.

Once Felicity is out of the operation, her loved ones are forced to play a waiting game at the hospital.

Cash, Eden and Tane Parata all pay visits and desperately hope for the best, but there's a worrying turn of events when the monitors start bleeping and a medical team rushes back in.

Bree Cameron later informs Cash and Eden that Felicity has suffered a second bleed, which can't be fixed with surgery.

In one of the most difficult moments she's ever faced at work, Bree breaks the news that the second bleed may have resulted in brain death.

Bree and Levi Fowler team up to perform a series of careful neurological assessments, which ultimately verify this diagnosis as Felicity shows no response.

With confirmation that Felicity will never wake up, Bree faces the grim task of speaking to Cash about turning the life support machines off.

These scenes, which already aired in Australia last month, mark the end of Jacqui Purvis's three-year stint in the role of Felicity.

Jacqui has confirmed that it was her choice to leave Home and Away as she wanted to explore other acting opportunities.

Speaking to Yahoo Australia last month, Jacqui explained: "I've had an incredible time on the show. Some of the best years of my life. However, I knew I wanted an international career, so I had to make the decision to leave and take the plunge."

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 1.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

