“Home and Away”'s Rebecca Breeds Is Pregnant and Expecting First Baby with Husband Luke Mitchell: 'Very Excited'

The couple tied the knot in 2013

Don Arnold/WireImage Rebecca Breeds and Luke Mitchell

Rebecca Breeds is going to be a mom!

The Home and Away star, 37, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband and costar Luke Mitchell, 39, announcing the exciting news on her Instagram. Sharing a photo of herself on the red carpet, Breeds wore a tight pink dress that accentuated her bump, posing with her hand on top of her belly.

"VERY excited to share baby Mitchell and @kangarooislandmovie coming sooooooooon! Thanks @adlfilmfest for having us and everyone who came to support us. 🙏🤍," Breeds wrote in her caption.

Her husband also commented on the post, writing, "🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

In 2021, Breeds, who was starring in Clarice at the time, spoke with PEOPLE about meeting her husband Mitchell on the set of the long-running Aussie soap opera Home and Away.

"The day I [found out about Clarice], he was waiting to hear about something as well," she said of Mitchell.

"And we just couldn't function. I'm like, 'I can't think about anything. Let's just go for a drive.' We drove to Malibu and we were sitting at a café. ... After I got the call and ran back in the restaurant, obviously we ordered champagne straightaway. And then that night he found out he got his role in [the new CW series] The Republic of Sarah as well. So it was one of the craziest days of my life."

In January 2023, Breeds and Mitchell celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary, with the actress posting a few photos on her Instagram from their wedding and their years together.

"Love is the best adventure. 💗 #10years," Breeds wrote at the time.