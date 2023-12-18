Home and Away sparks controversy with Eden Fowler advert campaign

Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid.

Home and Away is facing backlash for a marketing campaign centred on the disappearance of Eden Fowler.

The soap has aired a cliffhanger for Eden and Remi Carter in the final episode of the year to broadcast in Australia, with both characters' lives hanging in the balance.

After Eden went missing on a camping trip with her boyfriend Cash Newman, the police launched a 'Bring Eden Home' campaign.

To keep viewers engaged during the festive break, Channel Seven has released ad-hoc promotional material, sharing missing person posts on social media, and created a 1800 number for viewers to hear Eden's final phone call.

While some fans appreciated the interactive idea, others thought it was disrespectful towards those who are going through Cash's ordeal in real life.

"It is disgusting and dismissive of anyone who is living through this in real life," a viewer commented (via Yahoo Lifestyle).

"Home and Away should be ashamed of themselves. Absolutely disgusting. I can't understand how this ad was even allowed to be televised by the media.

"Put yourself in the position of someone who is every day seven days a week 24 hours a day hoping to hear news about a loved one. Gross."

Channel 5

Meanwhile, Channel Seven praised the "creative" campaign in a statement.

"We're thrilled with the engagement and impact this campaign has driven so far and excited to spearhead an immersive, out-of-the-box creative campaign for Home and Away," said Larissa Ozard, Seven's Director of Marketing – Brand, Product and Trade.

"It's in no small way thanks to some brilliant creative from Nina Kendall and execution by Marni Crutchley and team, who have been able to deliver a campaign to get the nation talking while sweating earned and owned channels."

In earlier scenes of Home and Away, Remi was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to pick up Eden, who wasn't having a great time in the wild.

Out on a toilet break at night, Eden spotted two men trying to cover up the crash and burying Remi's body. She was ultimately attacked and kidnapped, together with Remi.



Home and Away returns to Channel 5 and 5STAR in early January. In Australia, the show returns to Channel 7 on Monday, January 8. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

