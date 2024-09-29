Home and Away split for Cash and Eden after tragic death plot

Home and Away airs an unexpected break-up for Cash Newman and Eden Fowler on UK screens next week.

Cash makes the decision to end their relationship as he struggles to cope following the heartbreaking death of his sister Felicity.

Earlier this month, Cash proposed to Eden and was delighted when she agreed to marry him. However, the tragic loss of Felicity causes him to doubt their future in emotional scenes.

This week's episodes see Felicity pass away in hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Doctors confirm that there's nothing they can do to help Felicity and the life support machines – which are the only thing keeping her alive – will need to be switched off.

In follow-on scenes next week, Cash and Eden travel out of town to attend Felicity's funeral in the countryside.

Cash has insisted on a low-key service, only wanting a small number of family members in attendance.

Eden takes a respectful approach to the day, laying flowers on the graves of Cash and Felicity's parents. Arrangements have been made for Felicity's body to be laid to rest next to her mum and dad.

Cash makes a speech, reflecting on the last words that Felicity said to him before collapsing at his engagement party.

Felicity had said that, after so much tragedy in their lives, they could finally be happy.

Cash explains that he believed Felicity's hopeful words, but is now understandably doubting them.

As Cash's feelings of heartbreak and loss overwhelm him, he breaks up with Eden.

Cash explains that everyone close to him seems to die, so he doesn't want to bury Eden too. How will she respond?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Friday, October 11.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

