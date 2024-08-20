Home and Away star posts final goodbye message after tragic exit

Home and Away spoilers follow for Australian-paced episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid.

Home and Away actor Jacqui Purvis has shared a goodbye media to social media after her character Felicity Newman's last scenes aired in Australia.

Felicity suffered a shock collapse last week, and it soon transpired that she had a brain aneurism and was declared brain-dead. This week's episode sees her loved ones make the tragic decision to turn off her life support. Upcoming funeral scenes will feature the return of her foster father Gary.

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

Purvis shared a compilation video to her Instagram page, featuring plenty of clips of her and her fellow cast and crew members goofing off on set.

In the caption, she wrote: "What a life!! Thank you to @homeandaway for an incredible three years. Had an absolute blast.



"This is just a snippet of the love I have for the cast and crew, a lot of people are missing.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away newcomer Joshua Orpin addresses surprise exit from soap

"There's too many people to thank but most importantly to [Ethan Browne] for helping create a beautiful love story. And to the fans for your undying support, thank you for allowing Flick into your homes. I hope she brought you as much joy as she did me.

Tane Parata (Felicity's ex-husband) actor Browne commented on the post, writing: What a journey indeed! You brought 'Tanicity' to life, and injected a thunderous energy to the bay! Thank you for gracing us all with it. You are going to be sorely missed my friend"

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7Plus.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like