Home and Away's Ada Nicodemou responds to Leah and Justin wedding outcome

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou has responded to Leah Patterson and Justin Morgan’s wedding outcome.

The couple have had a difficult few months after Leah’s traumatic kidnapping, which led to her seeking mental health treatment at an in-patient clinic.

While they were trapped in the abandoned warehouse, Leah asked Justin to marry her, but following her return to Summer Bay, the couple have struggled to get their relationship back on track.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Roo and John to discover anonymous donor truth

However, in scenes that aired in Australia this week and will air in the UK next month, Leah and Justin tied the knot in a sweet ceremony.

In an interview with 7News, Nicodemou, who plays Leah, revealed she was happy the wedding was drama-free, especially considering the couple’s on-off relationship struggles.

"It’s a beautiful, normal wedding which we really wanted. I just wanted it to be like a nice wedding with nothing bad happening, and that’s what happened," she said.

The actor was also full of praise for Leah and Justin’s relationship, specifically saying that they "laugh a lot and are a really good team".

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Dana Matheson to suffer a new romantic setback

"It’s a really nice adult relationship, there’s not a lot of angst," she said. "They’ve been through way too much together and I think they really support each other. And he sings to her! She cooks, he sings – it’s perfect!"

James Stewart, who plays Justin, explained he and Nicodemou both have young children, which has strengthened their work ethic on set.

"Children do something to your ego. It takes over and makes you define what’s important in your life. I think we found that definition at the same time.

"Ada and I like to come to work, know our lines, if you can be a little bit early… have a little idea of what you want to do so we can get home and get to our kids. I think once that started rolling it’s a really good way of looking at it."

Story continues

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7Plus.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like