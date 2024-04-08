Home and Away's Bree Cameron to make decision over exit dilemma

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Bree Cameron is set to make a decision regarding her future in Summer Bay after contemplating joining Doctors Without Borders.

Since Bree had applied to join the humanitarian group she has faced a difficult couple of months, taking time away from the Bay to visit her father after learning he was on life support following a nasty accident.

Bree was initially reluctant to leave Remi after his recent motorbike crash; however, once she returned to the Bay, she revealed even more devastating news – that her father had since passed away from his injuries.

In scenes set to air next week in the UK, Bree is forced to make a final decision about her future after receiving an email from Doctors Without Borders offering her a job.

With the training set to start in Belgium in just two weeks, Bree is left torn on what to do, while an enthusiastic Remi insists they'll make a long-distance relationship work while she's abroad.

Despite Remi's assurances that he'll wait for her to come back, Bree surprises him by saying she doesn't want to go anymore as so much in her personal life has changed since she first applied to the programme.

Worried that Bree is rejecting the offer to stay behind and look after him, Remi insists that he doesn't want her to turn the opportunity down just because of his injuries from the motorbike crash.

After clashing over their differing opinions, Bree finally confides her real reason for not wanting to leave – she's regretful for not spending more time with her dad before he passed away.

Admitting that she'd give anything to go back and spend more time with her dad, Bree said she didn't want to make the same mistakes in future and would instead focus her time on the people she loves the most: her mum and Remi.

But will Remi support her decision to remain in Summer Bay?

