Home and Away's Cash to receive unexpected letter after tragic death

Home and Away kicks off a new chapter in Cash Newman's grief storyline on UK screens next week.

The Summer Bay favourite was left devastated as his sister Felicity died from a brain aneurysm earlier this month.

Since Felicity's funeral, Cash has focused his attention on Salt, the restaurant and bar business that Felicity ran alongside Mackenzie Booth.

Cash's determination to get involved in the day-to-day running of the business has severely tested Mackenzie's patience recently. However, upcoming scenes see Cash's priorities change again as he finds a new way to distract himself from his grief.

The policeman is surprised to receive a letter from the organisation that arranged for Felicity's organs to be donated.

Cash feels conflicting emotions as he reads that five other people got to live because of Felicity.

One of the recipients has also written a personal note to Felicity's family, wanting to thank them. Although Cash is reluctant to open the letter, John Palmer gently suggests that it could help in his grief journey.

When Cash reads the letter, he's visibly touched and wants to send a reply. John confirms that it's possible, but he points out that all correspondence must be kept strictly anonymous.

Experiencing a sleepless night as the enormity of the situation overwhelms him, Cash writes a letter back. But is he already becoming too fixated on this mystery woman?

Home and Away aired Felicity's final scenes on UK screens earlier this month. The popular character was written out as Jacqui Purvis, who played her, had reached the end of her three-year contract and wanted to move on.

Jacqui recently told Yahoo Australia: "I've had an incredible time on the show. Some of the best years of my life.

"However, I knew I wanted an international career, so I had to make the decision to leave and take the plunge."

Home and Away airs these scenes on Wednesday, October 30 on Channel 5.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

