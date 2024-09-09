Home and Away's Cash to spark proposal drama with Eden

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Cash Newman shocks his partner Eden Fowler with a spontaneous proposal on UK screens next week.

Cash is inspired to take the next step in their relationship after a chat with his friend Remi Carter.

Upcoming episodes see Cash look to the future after solving the murder investigation he has been working on.

Cash has recently been preoccupied with figuring out who killed Franklin McGrath, his predecessor in the Mangrove River police job.

Channel 5

Related: Best streaming services

Next week, Cash is able to close the case when River Boys leader Rory Templeton confesses that he was the guilty party.

Although Cash is relieved to have secured a successful outcome, he worries about his sister Felicity, who's heartbroken over the realisation that her boyfriend is a murderer.

Cash frets when Felicity becomes unreachable, but Eden steps in to comfort him and promises him that everything will work itself out.

Later, Cash asks Remi how things are going in his relationship with Bree Cameron following their recent reunion.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Tane Parata to face harsh rejection in Perri Hayes storyline

Remi gushes over how great it is to have found happiness with someone who he truly believes is "the one".

Cash becomes reflective over how Eden has loyally stood by him throughout the River Boys drama. He realises that he has also found "the one" in Eden after her unconditional love and support.

Once they're alone, Cash thanks Eden and is touched when she says that she just wants him to be happy.

Eden asks Cash if there's anything else she can do for him and he responds quickly, asking her to marry him.

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away reveals more Bronte drama for Irene in 35 spoiler pictures

Eden is clearly shocked by the proposal, well aware that strait-laced Cash isn't known for spontaneous gestures like this.

Will she doubt his reasons for asking her to marry him?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Friday, September 20 on Channel 5.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like