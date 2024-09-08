Home and Away's Felicity left devastated in murder storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away airs more heartbreak for Felicity Newman on UK screens next week.

Felicity's fling with Rory Templeton ends in disaster when she finds out the truth about his involvement in the murder of police officer Franklin McGrath.

This week's scenes see Felicity's brother Cash arrest Rory's fellow gang member David 'Dingo' Lewis for killing McGrath.

In follow-on scenes next week, Rory initially tries to keep a low profile as he keeps tabs on the situation. However, he later confides in Felicity with a half-truth – admitting that he helped Dingo to get rid of the body and now needs to make things right.

Channel 5

The gang leader heads down to the police station to make a statement. Much to everyone's surprise, Rory announces that Dingo didn't kill McGrath – he did.

During an official police interview, Rory recalls how McGrath had been keeping the River Boys under surveillance for months.

This prompted Dingo to go on the attack to take revenge against McGrath. By the time Rory arrived at the scene of the crime, McGrath was already unconscious.

Fearing that McGrath would be able to identify Dingo as the culprit, Rory finished off the job in order to silence their enemy forever.

Channel 5

Cash places Rory under arrest for the murder, but he faces a difficult situation when Felicity arrives at the police station to fiercely defend her boyfriend.

Felicity suspects that Rory is falsely taking the blame to protect Dingo, but she's forced to face reality when Cash confirms that Rory's fingerprints were found on the murder weapon.

Later in the week, Cash senses that a struggling Felicity needs some closure following the disturbing revelations.

Cash agrees to take Felicity back to the police station for one final conversation with the man she fell in love with.

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5

Although Felicity dares to hope that there's another explanation for what happened, Rory reiterates that he was responsible for McGrath's murder.

Rory warns Felicity that, while this isn't what he wanted for their relationship, it's time for her to forget about him.

These scenes mark the end of Joshua Orpin's guest stint in the role of bad boy Rory.

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday, September 16 and Tuesday, September 17 on Channel 5.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

