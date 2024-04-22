Home and Away's Levi Fowler to make a devastating confession

Home and Away spoilers follow.

Heartache is on the horizon for Levi Fowler, who's set to admit to his affair with Mackenzie Booth in new scenes of Home and Away.

In episodes airing in Australia this week, Levi will come clean to his wife Imogen, played by Georgia Blizzard, explaining their marriage was over way before he moved to Summer Bay and met Mac.

Fans in the UK will have to wait till early June for the drama to unfold on their screens.

In the meantime, Tristan Gorey, who portrays Levi, gave some insights into his character's big revelation.



"Levi is well aware he has been living in a fantasy land with Mac in Summer Bay," Gorey told TV Week.

"But as all good things come to an end, Levi knows he has to deal with the consequences of his actions… the truth always comes out, sooner or later."

After a distraught Imogen kicks out Levi, it seems the surgeon will have to deal with some backlash for his affair from his sister Eden, who's still reeling from the way her father crushed their family happiness by cheating on their mother.

"Though Levi has broken [Imogen's] heart, he has broken his own too, considering this is exactly how his own father shattered the family unit," Corey continued.



Now Imogen has been informed, Levi is free to explore his connection with Mac, though there's no guarantee the two will be in a steady relationship.

"Levi holds Mac close now that the truth is out," he added.

"But only time will tell how true their love really is."

