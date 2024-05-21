Home and Away's Lyrik to be arrested in Theo drugs storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away will see the members of Lyrik being arrested in a drugs storyline airing in the UK next week.



In upcoming scenes, Theo Poulos continues using drugs with new girlfriend Valerie Beaumont. At Leah Patterson and Justin Morgan's wedding, Theo tells Valerie that Justin knows about the drugs and wants her to move out.

Theo asks Valerie to get rid of the pills but she can't bring herself to throw them away. She stashes them in one of the band's guitar cases instead.

The next day, Kirby Aramoana informs Eden Fowler and Remi Carter about what's been going on with Theo, calling for a band meeting.

Lyrik had left all their equipment at the wedding venue the night before, so they need to grab the van to pick it all up. While Remi leaves to go hang out with Stevie Marlow, the others drive back and bicker all the way to the venue.

The conversation gets heated and they don't realise they pass a police car with a speed monitor, manned by Rose Delaney.

Rose only wants to warn them that their brake light is out, but Theo panics and picks up the speed. When he eventually pulls over, he acts so suspiciously that the police officer insists on searching the van and finds the bag of pills in the guitar case.

Rose tells the band that their van is going to be impounded for the time being.

Despite Theo's drug test coming back clean and his insisting that the drugs are all his, Rose isn't taking any chances and arrests him, Kirby and Eden.

Faced with the prospect of a night in jail, a furious Eden reluctantly calls the only person left who can possibly help, her brother Levi, who arrives and bails them out.

