Home and Away's Mali Hudson to fear danger in sibling plot

Home and Away spoilers follow for Australian pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid.

Home and Away's Mali Hudson accuses his brother Iluka of bringing danger to his door in upcoming episodes.

Mali can't help fearing the worst after discovering that his troublesome sibling has arrived in Summer Bay with a suspicious bag of money.

Earlier this month, episodes on air in Australia saw Dion Williams take on the role of Iluka – Mali's older brother.

Iluka initially claimed that he'd merely come to town for a catch-up with Mali, but he later admitted that he was lying low after upsetting some dodgy associates back home.

Despite the rocky start, Iluka got along well with Mali's girlfriend Rose Delaney and he also developed a romantic spark with Kirby Aramoana.

Thursday's triple bill of episodes in Australia (June 13) saw things go wrong again, as Mali accused Iluka of stealing after Justin Morgan's car briefly went missing.

Iluka was hurt over the allegation and Mali realised he'd got it wrong when Justin found out that his wife Leah had taken the car out without telling him.

Keen to prevent any further misunderstandings, Iluka let his pride get the better of him as he presented Mali with a bag containing $8,000. He was keen to prove that he had no need to commit petty crimes in the Bay.

Although Iluka hoped this would get Mali off his back, the opposite turns out to be true next week.

A panicked Mali worries about the source of the cash – and also wonders how wise it was to move Iluka into his home if he's involved in serious crime.

Next week, Mali tells his brother: "You have rocked up to my house with a bag of stolen money, putting me and my housemates in danger. How stupid could you get?"

He later warns him: "If you keep going the way you're going, you're going to destroy your life completely."

Will Iluka listen to Mali? And is Mali right to worry that this could endanger him, Mackenzie, Tane and Levi?

Home and Away fans in the UK will see these scenes on Channel 5 in July.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7Plus.

