Home and Away's Roo and Marilyn to be caught out after lies over feud

Roo Stewart and Marilyn Chambers are about to be rumbled over their lies in Home and Away.

In scenes ready to air on Channel 5 in the UK next week – they've already been shown in Australia – Dana Matheson unintentionally spills the beans to Alf Stewart about being Roo's in-house nurse when she pops round for a reference.

Alf is blindsided by this news, given Roo hadn't informed him about kicking Marilyn out and needing Dana's help. Under the scrutiny of Alf, Roo and Marliyn come close to buckling when questioned about their reasons for hiring a private nurse.

Later on, Alf overhears his daughter and Marilyn discussing the fact they've been pulling the wool over his eyes, and so once again he demands to know what's going on.

Forced to confess, Marilyn selflessly covers for Roo, revealing it was totally her own decision to move out while he was out of town.

Despite these heroics, Roo simply can't let her mate take the blame and quickly tells her dad the truth – it was she who made Marilyn pack her bags.

When Marilyn hastily leaves the scene to go to work at the Diner, Alf decides to admit the real reason regarding his upset.

In his mind, Roo put herself in the way of some real danger and if something had gone wrong, he would never have been able to forgive himself.

