Home and Away's Tane to be confronted by Felicity over Harper

Home and Away's Tane Parata faces another tense moment with his estranged wife Felicity on UK screens next week.

Tane is livid when Felicity quizzes him over his sex life after becoming suspicious over his friendship with Summer Bay newcomer Harper Matheson.

Felicity has been struggling to deal with the revelation that Tane has gone on the rebound by sleeping with other women since their break-up.

Next week, Felicity suffers another setback when she discovers that Tane has decided to give up the Parata house after moving out following the split.

This means that Felicity and her brother Cash will be evicted unless they want to take on the property themselves. Felicity is disappointed that Tane made this decision without giving either of them the heads-up.

Felicity admits to Cash that she'd begged Tane for another chance just a few days ago and his decisive reaction isn't what she'd been hoping for.

In the end, Felicity tells Cash that she wants to stay at the house. Still holding out hope for a reconciliation with Tane, an optimistic Felicity refuses to leave the property while there's still a chance that Tane could come home.

Later in the week, Felicity hands Tane a box of precious items that he'd left at the house.

Tane's new friend Harper joins him as he looks through some family photos and explains the Korowai, a traditional Māori cloak.

Felicity is jealous to see the pair bonding and she confronts Harper, ordering her to stay away from her husband. Harper retaliates and Tane is forced to step in to separate them.

When Tane walks Felicity home, she demands to know whether Harper is one of the girls he has been sleeping with.

This annoys Tane and he firmly warns Felicity that she doesn't have the right to ask him personal questions like this. As Tane urges Felicity to accept that he's not her husband anymore, will she finally give up hope for their future?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Wednesday, February 14 and Thursday, February 15 on Channel 5.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

