Home and Away's Tane to face major new baby plot drama

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Tane Parata feels torn over his conflicting responsibilities on UK screens next week.

The Summer Bay favourite finds himself in high demand as Harper Matheson and Perri Hayes both lean on him for support.

Upcoming scenes see Harper push Tane for a bigger commitment to her and their unborn baby, but this coincides with Perri also seeking Tane's help as he prepares for an important court appearance.

The trouble begins as Harper realises that Tane's involvement in her pregnancy still seems undefined.

Channel 5

Related: Best streaming services

Although Tane has agreed to support Harper and their baby, it's unclear whether they'll be a couple or what their living arrangements will be.

Harper feels anxious when Xander Delaney innocently asks whether Tane will be attending birthing classes with her – a question that she doesn't know the answer to.

Tactless John Palmer also soon makes matters worse by questioning Harper on whether she'll be living with Tane once the baby arrives.

Harper snaps at John and confirms that she and Tane haven't discussed birthing classes, scans or where they'll be living. Her sister Dana steps in to rescue her from the awkward conversation, but she also pushes Harper to take decisive action and get answers to these all-important questions.

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away to air worrying Bree story after Felicity's death

When Harper does seek out Tane, she's relieved as he seems fully committed and promises to be there for all future scans and appointments.

Sadly, this conversation means that Tane misses an important meeting between Perri and Rose Delaney over the teenager's upcoming court appearance.

Perri is due to give testimony after reporting his dad to the police for violent and abusive behaviour. Rose briefs Perri over what to expect but after facing this chat alone, Perri confronts Tane for not being more supportive.

Channel 5

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away reveals Felicity's death aftermath in 27 spoiler pictures

Tane realises that it's going to be a tricky task keeping both Harper and Perri happy – and his dilemma comes to a head more quickly than expected when Harper's next scan and Perri's court appearance are both scheduled for the same date.

Where will Tane's loyalties lie when Harper and Perri both need him the most?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23 on Channel 5.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like