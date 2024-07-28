Home and Away's Tane to be left shocked over Harper's feelings

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Tane Parata is caught by surprise on UK screens next week as Harper Matheson admits that she still has feelings for him.

As Tane tries to focus on his new youth mentorship programme, his decision to get Harper involved comes with more baggage than he'd expected.

Earlier this month, Tane spent the night with Harper at the gym on the eve of his sentencing in the baby kidnapping case.

Tane then headed to the city to take part in a training and counselling course, which was part of his punishment. Harper was left to ponder over her feelings for Tane in his absence.

In this week's scenes, Tane returns to the Bay and makes plans to set up his own programme at the gym to help disadvantaged youths. This will include fitness training and personal mentorship.

Tane asks Harper to look over his proposal before he runs it past Surf Club manager John Palmer, aware that she may have some useful tips from her background as a social worker.

Harper agrees to get involved and she shares her expertise, but she's struggling with her feelings for Tane and secretly looks for a way to back out.

Things get worse when John rejects Tane's proposal, fearing the consequences of troubled youths descending on the gym and the Surf Club.

Tane tries to drag Harper back in for further talks about the project, but she struggles to get their steamy night together out of her mind and finally snaps. She tells Tane that she can't be involved anymore and needs space.

Tane is confused until Harper finally explains how she's feeling, questioning why he's acting like their night together meant nothing.

A confused Tane points out that Harper claimed not to have any feelings for him afterwards, but she confirms that this has now changed.

Harper later confides in Irene Roberts about how she fears she has lost her friendship with Tane by letting it get too complicated.

Returning to Tane, a regretful Harper reiterates her desire for space but she urges him not to give up on his proposal for the gym.

Tane takes this on board and confronts John, warning that he'll bypass his involvement and go straight to the Surf Club committee himself if he needs to. Will John need to get on board?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

