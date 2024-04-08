Home and Away's Tane Parata to face prison in baby story

Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid.

Home and Away's Tane Parata is set to face jail time after recent twists in the abandoned baby storyline.

A few weeks back, Tane found a baby abandoned at the beach, and has spent nearly every waking moment looking after her in the hospital. He named her Maia, and started to pursue methods of becoming her legal guardian.

But after Tane received a legal warning to stay away from the hospital and Maia's mother appeared on the scene, he took the baby and disappeared.

In scenes airing this week in Australia and in May in the UK, Tane hands himself in to the authorities after learning that there's a nationwide search for Maia. He is quickly arrested, and finds himself facing trial.

Although Tane did what he did to keep Maia out of a system that he feels will fail her, the situation isn't looking good for him.

"He's facing prison time for sure," Ethan Browne, who plays Tane, told TV Week.

Tane isn't the only person in trouble, however, as nurse Dana was convinced to let Tane into the hospital to see Maia.

While she just thought he was going to say goodbye, it was her leaving them alone together that allowed Tane to run away with the baby in tow. As a consequence, Dana has been left with intense guilt about what happened.

Ally Harris, who plays Dana, said that her character is "reasonable enough to know she couldn't have predicted this.

"But it's a simple case of were he not there with her, he couldn't have taken her."

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7Plus.

