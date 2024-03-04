Home and Away's Theo risks being caught out in dark storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow for Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid.

Home and Away's Theo Poulos comes close to being caught out this week, as his dark new storyline continues.

Australian viewers have recently seen Theo enter a relationship with troubled newcomer Valerie, with the pair becoming inseparable since getting together.

The new couple have been keeping their romance a secret while Theo's aunt Leah Patterson is staying at a mental health clinic, where she's being treated for the trauma she experienced when she was kidnapped recently.

However, something else that Theo has been keeping under wraps is the fact that he has been experimenting with recreational drugs, having been encouraged to take them by Valerie.

As reported by TV Week, in new scenes that will air in Australia this week, Valerie's trauma will return to haunt her just as Leah is due to arrive home. Leah's partner Justin feels that something isn't quite right.

"Justin is wary because Valerie is someone Leah met in the clinic and he isn't sure why Valerie was there," said James Stewart, who plays Justin. "Justin's had experience with people in clinics... it doesn't bode well for him."



Although he has initially felt excited about taking drugs, Theo is soon put in an awkward situation when Valerie, who is in recovery, asks him to get more pills.

Theo gently pushes back against her request, but Valerie urges him to do as she asks.

"Theo becomes somewhat of a safe space for Valerie – he may be the only person in the Bay who knows who she truly is – and he develops a need to protect her," said Courtney Clarke, who plays Valerie. "Their connection is special."

Later, while on the beach, The0 gives in – just as his ex Kirby Aramoana arrives to discuss some new ideas for Lyrik.

Kirby notices the emotional state that Valerie is in, and is furious with Theo. Meanwhile, Justin witnesses the whole incident.

Feeling concerned about Leah's impending arrival home, Justin tries to get Theo to be honest about what he and Valerie have been up to. But will Theo share everything, or will he continue to hide his worrying behaviour?

