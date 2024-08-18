Home and Away's Tristan Gorey responds to co-star's shocking exit

Home and Away spoilers follow for Australian-paced episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid.



Home and Away star Tristan Gorey has shared his feelings about his co-star's exit.

Actor Jacqui Purvis recently left her role as Felicity Newman on the soap. Monday's (August 12) dramatic episode saw Felicity collapse at Cash and Eden's engagement party. Promos then confirmed that the character will sadly pass away.

Her colleague Gorey (who plays Levi Fowler) expressed his sadness at her departure.

"It's sad seeing any beloved cast member leave. I remember helping Jacqui with that audition to get into Home and Away," he told Yahoo Lifestyle. "So being on the show a few years later and seeing her leave, it was really upsetting."

"But she's onto some really incredible things, and I wish her all the best," Gorey added.

Purvis has played Felicity for three years, first appearing on Home and Away in 2021. She made the decision to leave the show in pursuit of an international career.

Purvis' exit was surrounded by mystery as three major characters were at risk of danger before the big reveal. Irene Roberts and Felicity's brother Cash Newman were also placed in potentially deadly situations.

Drunk and distraught, Irene suffered a horrible fall after attempting to climb her stairs. Having demanded her loved ones leave her alone, it seemed unlikely that anyone would be there to help.

Meanwhile, Cash continued his mission to uncover who killed Mangrove River police officer Franklin McGrath. But his persistence lands him in hot water with the River Boys gang.

