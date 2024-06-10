This is Our Home: Bridport, Vermont

The Daily Beast

Not even 100-degree weather will force Donald Trump to consider his supporters' well-being before they trek out to see him.The Trump campaign was moving ahead with a Las Vegas rally on Sunday despite record-high temperatures plaguing the U.S. Southwest. Trump was expected to speak around noon, according to the Associated Press—right when temperatures were expected to reach 100 degrees.