New home for cat found during crash cleanup along I-25
A cat found during a crash cleanup along I-25 has been adopted by one of the firefighters at the scene.
One person is dead following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway on Tuesday night. Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. (CBC)Police say one man is dead and another is seriously injured following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway Tuesday night on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula. Members of the Bay Roberts RCMP responded to the crash just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. A Subaru Impreza and GMC pickup truck collided
While $60 billion in other funding remains in doubt, the new spending bill contains $300 million in funding a majority of House Republicans rejected in September.
The mayor of Medicine Hat was stripped of powers and pay at a special meeting of city council Thursday.Council found that Linnsie Clark breached the city's code of conduct bylaw in her treatment of the city manager at a council meeting last year.According to a statement published on the city's website, council found that Clark failed to treat the city manager with "courtesy, dignity and respect" during their exchange at the meeting on Aug. 21, 2023.A list of sanctions was approved at Thursday's
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's controversial vacation to Jamaica last Christmas cost Canadian taxpayers far more than his trip to the same destination a year earlier, CBC News has learned.According to the government's answer to questions posed by Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer, tabled this week, Trudeau's 10-day vacation with his family to Prospect Estate near Ocho Rios cost taxpayers $230,442, a 42 per cent increase over the $162,000 cost of a similar trip over the Christmas holidays
Former White House aide Steve Bannon issued a stark warning for Republican lawmakers to vote against the latest government funding deal as Congress races to pass the legislation ahead of Friday’s partial shutdown deadline. “And I got to tell you, this deficit in this budget is outrageous. It’s going to be over $2 trillion —…
Rep. Ken Buck (Colo.) became the first GOP member to sign the House Democrats’ aid discharge position on Thursday, just one day before he is set to retire from Congress. The discharge petition, formally launched earlier this month by House Democrats, is an attempt to force consideration of a Senate-passed $95 million foreign aid package,…
Newsmax host Rob Finnerty pressed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on the House GOP impeachment probe into President Biden, repeatedly asking him if a vote on impeaching Biden would be put up for a vote on the floor. “So, is this moving? Again, seven and a half months to go until the election … is impeachment…
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Rod Blagojevich, the ex-governor and ex-con who often dusted off ancient and sometimes puzzling quotations to emphasize his positions, found himself at the other end Thursday when a federal judge dismissed his lawsuit attempting to return to public life by quoting Dr. Seuss: “Just go.” The Chicago Democrat, impeached and removed from office by the General Assembly in 2009, then sentenced to federal prison for political crimes, filed suit in federal court to reverse a ban
Canada's federal procurement department says three IT sub-contractors billed multiple departments for the same work for years, and the suspected fraud has been referred to police. It's the latest in a series of allegations about mismanagement in the public service.
The justice delivered a blistering dissent after the high court's conservative majority let the state law go into effect, though it was soon put back on hold.
Vermont wildlife officials said they estimate the cub was alone “for a while.”
Reuters/Ronen ZvulunIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is privately working to speak with U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill, in what appears to be an effort to smooth over mounting divisions over Israel’s war in Gaza.Netanyahu requested to speak with the Senate Democratic Caucus, but Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer denied his request, suggesting these conversations should not happen in a partisan way.“Sen. Schumer made it clear that he does not think these discu
UPDATED, with additional details from the hearing: The three major news networks largely bypassed live coverage of the latest chapter in a House GOP-led inquiry of whether to impeach President Joe Biden. That in and of itself was a sign of just how much the effort has been losing steam, even among Republican lawmakers. The …
It's deja vu at Confederation Building in St. John's on Thursday morning, as police and protesters have shown up in large numbers ahead of the Newfoundland and Labrador government's plans to introduce the 2024 budget.By 6 a.m. NT, dozens of Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers — some in riot gear — were standing guard in front of the main entrances to the building and a growing number of fish harvesters were arriving on scene.Police were seen having a cordial conversation with protest leader
A federal government minister has indicated it is open to talking about a guaranteed basic income (GBI) pilot with the province of Prince Edward Island.An income guarantee is a cash transfer paid to adults whose income falls under a certain threshold. In the fall, a group of researchers, economists, civil servants and political leaders from across the country produced a report that said P.E.I. would be an ideal testing ground for such a program.It also outlined how a pilot project would work on
A long-awaited report on how women born in the 1950s were affected by increases to their retirement age has recommended they are owed compensation. An investigation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) found that thousands of women may have been adversely impacted by the government's failure to adequately inform them of the change. To date, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has not acknowledged its failings or put things right for those women, the watchdog said.
Amid the Watergate scandal, former President Nixon checked out what was to become Donald Trump's Southern White House.
OTTAWA — An interim report from an international group hired to provide advice on identifying and locating the unmarked graves of children who attended residential schools says Canada should continue funding searches beyond 2025. The report from the International Commission on Missing Persons, based in The Hague, covers the work done so far and suggests next steps. It also recommends there should be a multijurisdictional dialogue to support the needs of communities and for Ottawa to ratify the U
OTTAWA — A parliamentary motion on the Israel-Hamas war the House of Commons passed Monday could make it harder for people seeking asylum in Canada to get out of Gaza, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday. He said it could make the situation worse for a Canadian program that has already been, in his words, a "failure." The motion, initially brought forward by the New Democrats, was dramatically amended by the Liberals with NDP consent shortly before a late-night vote on Parliament Hil