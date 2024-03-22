New home for cat found during crash cleanup along I-25

Sky News

A long-awaited report on how women born in the 1950s were affected by increases to their retirement age has recommended they are owed compensation. An investigation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) found that thousands of women may have been adversely impacted by the government's failure to adequately inform them of the change. To date, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has not acknowledged its failings or put things right for those women, the watchdog said.