Home explosion in southern Indiana

Associated Press

UConn is the No.1 team in the nation and the defending national champions, yet the Huskies went into Saturday's matchup with No. 4 Marquette coveting something the Golden Eagles won a year ago: a Big East championship. Donovan Clingan had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the Huskies to an 81-53 rout of Marquette and control of the conference race. “We were just trying to prove who we are, and we're just trying to win,” Clingan said.