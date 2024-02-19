Home explosion in southern Indiana
Who will be playing the starring role in March Madness this season? Here are 10 players to keep an eye on as the tournament draws closer.
An early look ahead to the men’s SEC basketball game between John Calipari and No. 22 Kentucky and Matt McMahon and LSU.
Tony Perkins’ layup with 1.3 seconds left gave Iowa an 88-86 overtime win over No. 20 Wisconsin on Saturday. Perkins drove the right side of the lane, and nearly had the ball taken away by Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn. Iowa’s Payton Sandfort then intercepted Carter Gilmore's inbounds pass after a timeout to close the win.
The four No. 1 seeds were unanimous choices by the 12-person selection committee, committee chair Charles McClelland said.
Everything John Calipari said after Kentucky never trailed in a 7059 win at No. 13 Auburn.
It was an eventful weekend in men's college basketball with some highs and lows. Kentucky and Connecticut headline the winners and losers.
Rick Pitino ripped into his St. John's team in a postgame news conference following a loss to Seton Hall on Sunday.
John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats need to continue the type of defensive intensity it showed in Saturday’s 70-59 win at Auburn.
Jared McCain set a Duke freshman record with eight 3-pointers and matched a school freshman mark with 35 points as the No. 9 Blue Devils beat Florida State 76-67 on Saturday. McCain hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and shot 60% overall (12 for 20), including 8 for 11 from long distance in his seventh game scoring 20 or more points. “That's crazy,” McCain said.
UConn is the No.1 team in the nation and the defending national champions, yet the Huskies went into Saturday's matchup with No. 4 Marquette coveting something the Golden Eagles won a year ago: a Big East championship. Donovan Clingan had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the Huskies to an 81-53 rout of Marquette and control of the conference race. “We were just trying to prove who we are, and we're just trying to win,” Clingan said.
Charles “Lefty” Driesell, who coached college basketball for more than four decades, died Saturday at the age of 92, according to a statement from James Madison University, where Driesell coached from 1988 to 1997.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Lefty Driesell, who won 786 games at four different schools, died Saturday at the age of 92.
Duke freshman guard Jared McCain scored 35 points while making eight 3-pointers, tying a Zion Williamson scoring record and breaking Cam Reddish’s 3-point mark for Duke freshmen.
Prince William made a revelation about his wife Kate Middleton whilst attending the BAFTAs on Sunday. See what he said here…
‘Boycott NYC’ was trending on X, with more than 13,000 posts mentioning the term
Barbara Res said the former president "thinks he's gonna get away it."
"I would like him to be remembered as the love of many people's lives, but most notably mine and Rock Hudson's," says Lee’s husband, Paul Garlington
We're not sure how close his new shoes will get him to the $355 million he owes after this week The post Trump Booed as He Drops $399 Official Gold Sneakers at Sneaker Con | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
"It's already very dated and, frankly, tacky and cheap-looking."
UPDATE, 8:30 PM: After a very brief turn in Charles Manson’s old prison, Danny Masterson has another new home behind bars. Serving out the opening months of a 30-year sentence, the convicted rapist has been moved to the cushier digs of California’s Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. Unlike the harsher conditions and even harsher residents …