Home Fans Set the Scene With Flares and Chants as Aletico Madrid Team Arrive to Face Liverpool

Atletico Madrid fans welcomed their team with flares and chants as they arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium for their Champions League clash with Liverpool on February 18.

The scenes reminded the uploader of this video of the Atletico’s old stadium, the Vicente Calderón, which was famed for its intense atmosphere.

Home fans were given more to cheer about when Saul Niguez popped up to score a fourth-minute goal, which proved decisive in inflicting on Liverpool just their third defeat of the season. The Rojiblancos travel to Anfield for the return fixture on March 11 with a slender advantage. Credit: JALOVA71 via Storyful