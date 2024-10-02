Home Health Aide Accused of Ignoring Elderly Man's Fall, Leading to His Death, Say Police: 'He Was Old Anyway'

Beatrice Taylor, 25, is facing one count of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person in connection with the death of the patient who died at his Winter Haven home on Aug. 15, per a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the victim’s family hired a home healthcare company to take care of the victim who had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

Taylor was tasked with caring for the patient overnight at the home he shared with his wife. According to authorities, Taylor’s shift began at 9 p.m. local time and she “immediately fell asleep” on the couch in the living room, which was not allowed while she was on shift, the press release stated.

Authorities alleged Taylor woke up at 1 a.m. after hearing a “thump” from the patient’s bedroom.

She allegedly checked on the elderly man and found him lying on the floor, with his head wedged between the nightstand and the bed. However, when she tried to put him back into bed, he told her not to touch him, she said, the release noted.

Authorities claim she left him on the floor and went back to sleep. When she got up around 4 a.m., she spoke to her parents for around 30 minutes before checking on the victim, per the press release.

Authorities said she found him unresponsive on the floor. Her parents told her to call 911, but she allegedly hung up and called her employer before calling 911 around 5:30 a.m., the release claimed.

An autopsy later determined that the victim died from positional asphyxia with contributing factors of pre-existing health issues.

According to authorities, during the autopsy an implanted pacemaker was found, and cardiac data later showed that the victim was “still alive at 1:00 a.m. when the victim was initially found by Taylor lying on the floor."

"According to the Medical Examiner, had Taylor called 911 when she first found the victim, as required by her own company’s policy, the victim would not have died," the release states.

Police said Taylor allegedly made several statements after her arrest, including claiming that she “didn’t kill that man,” according to the press release.

"The complete disregard for Mr. Anderson’s life by the person who was employed by his family is completely outrageous, and egregious," said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd. "I believe someone who was not even being paid to look after this elderly man would have immediately dialed 911 under these circumstances. Her behavior and attitude are simply deplorable. Mr. Anderson’s family members are in our prayers."

According to the sheriff’s office, Taylor was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 26, and her company fired her after the incident. She is currently being held without bail.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29. It is unclear if she has entered a plea as of the time of publication. PEOPLE attempted to contact Taylor's attorneys, but they could not be reached for comment.



