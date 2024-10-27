‘Home Improvement’ Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested On Second Felony DUI Charge

Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested on his second felony DUI charge of the year.

According to Custer County Sheriff’s Office records, the star was booked Oct. 25 at 8:34 a.m. for allegedly driving under the influence and failing to produce a valid driver’s license. The charge follows his earlier DUI this year in his residence of La Quinta, Calif. in February, per reports. At the time, he was arrested for the felony charge and a misdemeanor for alleged contempt of court. Bryan was able to post $65,000 total bail for his same-day release.

Per TMZ, Bryan has three or more priors on his record and could face up to 3 years in prison if convicted. The report also alleged Bryan refused to submit to a sobriety test and was involved in an accident that resulted in property damage.

This news follows a string of legal issues Bryan has faced across several years, including an arrest for a domestic violence charge last year. Prior to that, he pleaded guilty in 2021 to two felony counts in a domestic violence case in Oregon. He received a 3-year probation and was required to participate in a batterer-intervention program.

Best known for his role as eldest son Brad Taylor in the ’90s Tim Allen-starring sitcom on ABC, his other TV credits include Veronica Mars, Burn Notice, Smallville, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ER, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the Knight Rider reboot, among others. He was an executive producer on the 2018 feature The Kindergarten Teacher starring Maggie Gyllenhaal.

