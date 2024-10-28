'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan charged with DUI in Oklahoma

Eight months following his arrest for driving under the influence, Zachery Ty Bryan is facing more legal trouble.

The "Home Improvement" star was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence, according to a review of the Custer County Jail’s records by USA TODAY. In addition to the DUI charge, Bryan did not have a valid driver's license on his person at the time of the arrest.

Bryan, who was booked Friday morning, remains in custody at the Custer County Jail, Latasha Goodman, an administrative lieutenant for the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday. The actor's bond for the DUI offense is set at $25,000, while he received a separate $500 fee for his lack of a driver's license.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for more information. Representatives for Bryan were unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

Bryan is scheduled to appear for his arraignment on Monday afternoon.

Zachery Ty Bryan arrest: 'Home Improvement' star arrested for allegedly driving under the influence

In February, Bryan was arrested by the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station in California after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a traffic collision. Police "observed indications of impairment" in the driver, Bryan, arresting him for driving under the influence with priors.

A month after the arrest, Bryan was charged with a felony, receiving additional charges due to having a DUI conviction within the last 10 years, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY at the time. Friday's arrest marks Bryan's fifth DUI charge and second felony offense if convicted, per Custer County Jail records.

Zachery Ty Bryan's previous legal troubles

Bryan's new DUI arrest is the latest in a string of legal woes for the former child star, who rose to fame playing Brad Taylor on the Tim Allen-led sitcom from 1991 to 1999.

He was previously arrested for alleged domestic violence in 2020 and convicted on two counts before being arrested in another domestic violence incident in July 2023. Following the 2023 arrest, the Eugene Police Department in Oregon said in a statement that Bryan was booked in Lane County Jail with a charge of assault in the fourth degree after officers "received a report of a physical dispute" between a man and woman.

Celebrities with legal trouble: Zachery Ty Bryan charged after arrest with felony DUI, hit and run

Last October, Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree after reaching a plea deal that included the dismissal of a second count of felony assault and a nearly two-year prison sentence. He was sentenced to a week in jail and 36 months of supervised probation.

Bryan was also ordered to have "no contact with the victim without the probation officer's approval, treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer, and no alcohol or drugs."

Bryan's TV dad Allen reflected on his legal issues in a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know what's going on with him," Allen said. "Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process."

Allen added: "At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control."

Contributing: Brendan Morrow and Taijuan Moorman, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zachery Ty Bryan arrest: 'Home Improvement' star accused of DUI