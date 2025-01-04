‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Zachery Ty Bryan, who starred as the eldest son of Tim Allen’s lead on the ABC sitcom “Home Improvement,” was arrested Thursday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and charged with second-degree domestic violence. County booking and release records indicate that the 43-year-old former actor remains in custody and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Bryan has faced numerous run-ins with the law over the past few months. In October, the actor was arrested in Oklahoma on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a valid license. He had been arrested on a felony DUI charge and a misdemeanor contempt of court charge eight months prior.

This doesn’t mark Bryan’s first arrest on charges of domestic violence. In February 2021, he was charged with felony assault, third-degree robbery and assault in Oregon. He had been arrested for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend, Johnny Faye Cartwright, in 2020. He pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree, serving one week in prison and 36 months of supervised probation. Cartwright and Bryan married in 2021 and share three children. He was arrested again in July 2023 and charged with domestic assault a second time.

Bryan played Brad, the oldest Taylor child on the ’90s sitcom “Home Improvement,” starring as a main cast member across all eight seasons of the show. The show premiered when Bryan was nine years old and concluded when he was 17. During the show’s run, he also appeared in movies like “First Kid” and made guest appearances on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Reading Rainbow.” After more credits such as “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Smallville,” “Veronica Mars” and “Burn Notice,” Bryan retired from acting in 2009.

