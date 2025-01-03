'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan charged with domestic violence in South Carolina

Zachery Ty Bryan, one of the stars of the hit 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement," has been arrested and charged with domestic violence in South Carolina.

Bryan, 43, played Brad Taylor, the oldest son of Tim Allen's character, Tim Taylor on the Emmy-nominated show that ended in 1999.

Bryan was arrested by Myrtle Beach police on Thursday and booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County, inmate records show. As of Friday, he remained incarcerated at the facility with a second-degree domestic violence charge and a $10,000 bond, according to the jail.

Horry County court records do not indicate that Bryan has legal counsel. His next court date is scheduled for March 28.

Zachery Ty Bryan charged with DUIs, domestic violence in past

Bryan was also arrested twice in 2024 on charges of driving under the influence. The first was in February in La Quinta, California and the second was in October in Custer County, Oklahoma. In total, the actor has had five DUI arrests, though it's not clear whether any of those led to convictions.

In addition to the DUIs, Eugene police in Oregon arrested the former child star in 2023 on suspicion of domestic violence.

Bryan ran into similar legal issues in October 2020 when he was charged with domestic violence. A judge sentenced him in 2021 to three years of bench probation and ordered him to be a part of a domestic violence prevention program.

Six other charges related to the 2020 incident – harassment, coercion, strangulation, interference with making a report and second counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree – were dismissed.

"I don’t know what’s going on with him," Tim Allen told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, calling Bryan "a great kid who has grown into a complex man."

