The Canadian firm has been under pressure from Starboard Value, its biggest shareholder, and other activist firms to reduce debt and boost earnings, urging it to shed its renewable assets. Last year, the company said it would sell its renewable energy business, excluding the hydropower operations, to a unit of U.S.-based LS Power for up to $2.5 billion and would also offload a 42.2% stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to Energy Capital Partners for $2.56 billion. Huskilson, who was interim CEO since 2023 and made permanent in May last year, will continue to be a member on the company's board after stepping down.