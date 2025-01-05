Home Office accused of spending £10,000 on lavish dinner at Searcys in The Gherkin

The Home Office has been accused of spending £10,000 of taxpayer money on a dinner at the exclusive Searcys restaurant in London’s Gherkin skyscraper.

Civil servants reportedly received special permission to use the government’s Procurement Card to host the lavish gala for their Italian counterparts in November, according to The Sun.

A government credit card spending report allegedly recorded a £10,350 bill for the party of 45, although the Standard has been unable to verify this.

All Home Office transactions on the card over £500 are published online, but the website has not yet been updated to include spending from November 2024.

Searcys, located on level 40 of The Gherkin, is a fine dining restaurant offering 360-degree views across London and can accommodate up to 260 guests.

Sir Keir Starmer and Giorgia Meloni have been increasingly close (Phil Noble/PA Wire)

The set menu is £49 per person for two courses and £57 for three. For this diners can expect options such as black truffle risotto, rump steak and bouillabaisse.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “In recognition of the vital role that Italy played in setting the international security agenda during its presidency of the G7 in 2024, the Home Office hosted a large international delegation of senior Italian security officials for a Joint Strategic Security Committee meeting in November, reciprocating an event that the Italian authorities hosted for the UK the previous year.

“The event required an appropriate, secure venue and contributed to the development of crucial agreements to enhance information sharing on people smuggling, organised immigration crime and drug trafficking.”

John O’Connell, of the Tax-Payers’ Alliance, told the Sun: “There can be no excuse for this outrageous extravagance.

"Whoever approved this needs to be given a good dressing-down.”

It has not been reported if Ms Cooper was at the gathering.

Whitehall and Rome have been increasingly rubbing shoulders with Sir Keir Starmer’s government looking to emulate border control measures imposed by Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Italy saw a 62 per cent fall in illegal migration over the first seven months of 2024. As part of Sir Keir’s pledge to “smash the gangs,” he and home secretary Yvette Cooper have been looking to strike deals with other countries to try and deter small boat crossings to the UK.

The two leaders met in the summer of 2024 as Labour looked to move on from the Conservative policy of sending illegal migrants to Rwanda - a policy Sir Keir called “dead upon taking office.