Home Office officials spend £10,000 of taxpayer money on ‘extravagant’ meal at London restaurant

Searcys boasts 360-degree views of the city and is spread out across the top three floors of the 180m-tall Gherkin building - Instagram

Home Office civil servants spent more than £10,000 of taxpayers’ money on an “extravagant” meal at a London skyscraper restaurant.

The “outrageous” bill has been slammed by critics who claim there is “no excuse” for the pricey dinner at Searcys at The Gherkin.

However, Home Office officials defended the expenditure which saw staff host their Italian counterparts in a meeting they say was vital in trying to stop Channel boats.

According to a report by The Sun, government credit card spending showed the £10,350 November bill.

The civil servants are said to have had “exceptional permission” to pay for the “reception and dinner” at the swanky high-rise restaurant using a government procurement card.

The UK-Italian dinner was held by a research and strategy team for a combined 45 officials.

John O’Connell, the chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “There can be no excuse for this outrageous extravagance.

“Whoever approved this needs to be given a good dressing-down.”

A Home Office spokesman told The Sun: “The event required a secure venue and contributed to the development of crucial agreements to enhance information sharing.”

Searcys boasts 360-degree views of the city and is spread out across the top three floors of the 180m-tall Gherkin.

Areas of the venue are available for corporate and private hire including for weddings, as well as booking members of the public.

The Home Office was approached by The Telegraph for comment.