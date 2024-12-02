Home Office spent £50m on Rwanda planes that never took off

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, said 'this so-called deterrent did not result in a single deportation'
Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, said ‘this so-called deterrent did not result in a single deportation’ - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty

The Home Office spent £50 million on an airfield and planes for its Rwanda scheme, without a single deportation flight taking off.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, published a breakdown of the £715 million spent by the previous government on its scheme to detain and deport illegal migrants to Rwanda.

It showed the bulk included £290 million in annual payments to support economic development and a further £280 million on digital, IT and data systems, legal costs and the deployment of 1,000 Home Office staff to work on the policy.

But it also included £50 million to secure flights, prepare the airfield, pay for police officers to secure the area and train staff to escort the migrants onto the plane.

The cost of the Rwanda scheme included £50m to secure flights and prepare the airfield
The cost of the Rwanda scheme included £50m to secure flights and prepare the airfield - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

It included hiring an aircraft hangar and a fuselage to enable security officials to practise forcibly placing migrants onto planes in preparation for Rwanda deportation flights. Officials planned for three “minders” for every migrant who would get them onto the plane and then escort them to Rwanda.

As part of preparations for the first flights, the guards underwent training to deal with “disruptive” people. Staff mimicked different scenarios that the Home Office expected them to encounter.

Detailing the costs in a Commons statement, Ms Cooper said four migrants had gone voluntarily to Rwanda at a cost of more than £700 million. “The result of that massive commitment of time and money was 84,000 crossed the Channel from the day the deal was signed to the day it was scrapped,” she told MPs.

“This so-called deterrent did not result in a single deportation or stop a single boat crossing the Channel. For the British taxpayer, it was a grotesque waste of money.”

Her comments came as it was confirmed that more than 20,000 migrants have crossed the Channel since Labour came to power at the beginning of July.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “It has been 150 days up to yesterday since July 4, and in that time a staggering 20,110 people have made the dangerous, illegal and unnecessary crossing, over 20,000 since this Government was elected.

“That is an 18 per cent increase on the same 150 days last year, and it is a staggering 64 per cent increase on the 150 days immediately prior to the election.”

He blamed Labour’s decision to scrap the Rwanda scheme for the surge in crossings, noting that the National Crime Agency had said no amount of funding or action would stop the crossings without an “effective removals deterrence.” Now the Labour Government, after it was elected, cancelled that deterrent, he said.

Chris Philp called on the Government to introduce a 'hard cap' on immigration numbers
Chris Philp called on the Government to introduce a ‘hard cap’ on immigration numbers - Ben Whitley/PA

He said the Government should introduce a “hard cap” on immigration numbers: “If they’re really serious about reducing net migration as we are, what we really need is a hard cap on the numbers, proposed by the leader of the opposition and I last week. So will they follow our suggestion and introduce that hard cap?”

Ms Cooper also revealed that there had been a surge of thousands of asylum claims from Colombians and Jordanians after the previous Government lifted visa restrictions, meaning they could travel to the UK as tourists without any additional paperwork.

After the visa regime on Colombia was lifted in the final quarter of 2022, there were 3,300 asylum claims from the country, more applications per quarter than in the entire previous 10 years.

By the end of this Parliament, the Home Office projected at least 7,200 claims, costing £128 million, equivalent to opening eight hotels to house Colombians alone. Both routes have now been closed, with travellers from Jordan and Colombia both now requiring visas to come to the UK.

