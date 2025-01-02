Home Office unveils new 'smash the gangs' measures as migrant Channel crossings up 25%

Police and Border Force officers wait to intercept a dinghy carrying people, thought to be migrants, off the coast of Dungeness, Kent (PA Archive)

Suspected people smugglers will face a raft of strict new measures aimed at breaking up the “vile” gangs that traffic migrants across the Channel, the Home Office announced on Thursday.

Under new court orders, those who are under suspicion but not yet convicted could be prevented from using a laptop or mobile phone, using social media, associating with certain people, or accessing their bank accounts.

It comes as figures show almost 37,000 people crossed the Channel in small boats in 2024 - up by a quarter on the previous year.

This includes the 1,325 migrants who made the journey between Boxing Day and December 29 in 27 vessels, according to Home Office data. The total is down 20 per cent on the record 45,774 arrivals in 2022, however.

Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) can already be used to curb the movement of people involved in organised immigration crime.

But the Government argues that the measures are not being used to their full effect. It plans to introduce new "interim" SCPOs designed to place "immediate" restrictions on suspects' activity while a full order is considered by the courts.

Police, the National Crime Agency and other law enforcement bodies would be able to apply directly to the High Court for these orders without first seeking permission from the Crown Prosecution Service, the Home Office said.

The measures will be included in the Government's Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which is expected to be introduced to Parliament later this month.

Since coming to power in July, the Labour government has repeatedly promised to “smash” the smuggling gangs who change people thousands of pounds to make the perilous journey from France.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "We will give law enforcement stronger powers they need to pursue and stop more of these vile gang networks.

"Border security is one of the foundations of this Government's Plan for Change, including making people better off, delivering safer streets and strengthening our NHS, and we will do everything in our power to deliver for working people."

However, opposition politicians branded the plan “weak”.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp called for the previous Tory Government’s failed proposal to deport migrants to Rwanda to be reinstated.

He told Sky News: "The idea that dangerous people smuggling gangs are going to be deterred by the threat of some sort of mobile phone banning order is pretty laughable, frankly.

"These measures are not going to make a difference."

Mr Philp added: "We had a plan, it was ready to go, it was beginning to work already. It would, I think, have actually stopped the boats completely, but Labour cancelled it.

"And instead they've got this sort of rather weak, you know, 'we're going to ban people from using mobile phones' stuff we hear today, which is not going to fix a problem this severe."

Labour MP for Dover and Deal Mike Tapp argued that the Government has made progress on cracking down on smuggling gangs, but "much work remains to be done".

He said: "As well as new powers, we must get the approach right. To do so, the Border Security Command should follow the lead of MI5's approach to tackling terrorists. MI5's priority when operating against terror cells is to stop terrorist attacks from happening."

Mr Tapp, who served with the Intelligence Corps, added: "While our primary focus is on tackling smuggling gangs and restoring order, it is positive that we remain open to exploring further strong solutions to asylum processing.

"Keir Starmer has indicated a willingness to consider partnerships with European nations to process asylum claims closer to the point of origin.

"This approach, similar to agreements between Italy and Albania, could help streamline the process while alleviating pressure on domestic resources, and would destroy the smuggling gangs' business model."